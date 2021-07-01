Nitrous Express Introduces The Signal Synchronizer

Back in the 1970s, when nitrous oxide hit the mainstream in the automotive industry, nitrous systems were simplistic. And while times have changed, today’s nitrous systems still contain many of the same components like a plate or nozzle, nitrous bottle, solenoids, and lines. One significant change that’s happened over the years is the electronics that operate the system. Now we have access to window switches, remote bottle openers, and even progressive controllers, which allow consumers to put massive amounts of power down on just about any surface. The problem with these cutting-edge devices is the wiring.

Wiring in a progressive nitrous system or any electronic gadget on a new model car or truck can be a challenge. The hardest part is figuring out what signal wire to tap into, whether it be for throttle position sensor (TPS), RPM, or speed. And when you finally find the correct wire, nine times out of ten, you will need to splice into the connection for the device to work. Any time you modify a harness in this manner, you could have electrical problems down the road if it’s not performed correctly. Fortunately, Nitrous Express (NX) has an innovative product that will change the way electronics are installed on a new model vehicle.

The new NX Signal Synchronizer makes probing a factory wiring harness a thing of the past when locating signals like RPM, TPS, mass air flow (MAF), and vehicle speed sensor (VSS). Chase Havins of Nitrous Express said, “The Signal Synchronizer makes finding all of these signals easy, converting them into a useable format for nitrous controllers, water-methanol controllers, data loggers, or any other electrical device that needs to see a PWM or zero to five-volt signal.” Another great feature of the Signal Synchronizer is the ability to find a TPS and RPM signal that’s not a traditional one like on the 2014 and newer Corvettes and 2018 and newer Mustangs.

To operate the Signal Synchronizer, you plug it into your vehicle’s OBD II port and then run a few wires to the device that needs the signal. It’s that easy!

Compatible Vehicle List:

Ford – 2005-2020 Ford Car/Truck/SUV V8, V6, and I-4 gasoline engines

Ford – 2005-2017 Ford Diesel Pickups (6.0/6.4L/6.7L)

GM – 2005-2021 GM Car/Truck/SUV V8, V6, and I-4 gasoline engines

GM – 2007-2017 GM Diesel Pickups (6.6L)

For more information on the Nitrous Express Signal Synchronizer and other exciting products, be sure to check out nitrousexpress.com.