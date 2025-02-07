The FordMuscle Network

Organize Spark Plug Wires With Performance Distributors’ Nylon Looms

evanderespolong
By Evander Long February 07, 2025

Performance Distributors offers nylon wire looms designed to organize and protect spark plug wires. These looms provide an economical solution for keeping wires separated and routed neatly. Mechanics and car enthusiasts can choose from two-, three-, and four-wire configurations. The looms come in black, blue, or red.

These nylon wire looms are constructed from 6-6 Dupont Zytel nylon so they resist fading, staining, corrosion, and discoloration. Performance Distributors says the looms are durable and will not crack or break from heat or cold. They also shrug off common automotive fluids, such as petrol, coolant, brake fluid, and solvents. Each separator has a 10mm inside diameter, a size that fits well around the protective sleeving on Performance Distributors’ popular LiveWires spark plug wires.

The looms are available individually or in kits, allowing customers to purchase the exact number of looms needed for their application. Individual prices range from $10.00 to $59.00, depending on the configuration and kit. With this pricing, it makes them an affordable option for most budgets.

Nylon Wire Looms by Performance Distributors

Performance Distributors offers kits for a wide range of vehicles, including specific applications like V8 engines (universal), Dodge HEMI V8s (2003-2005), Ford 200-cubic-inch in-line six-cylinders, Ford 4.6-liter V8s (1996-1999), Jeep 2.5-liter four-cylinders, and Toyota 20R-22R four-cylinders. With various kits available, customers should check their engine specifications first before purchasing.

Proper wire management is important for any vehicle. These nylon wire looms from Performance Distributors offer a practical solution since they combine durability, fluid resistance, and ease of installation. They also keep spark plug wires organized and protected and contribute to improved engine performance and a cleaner engine bay.

Customers can contact Performance Distributors directly or visit their website for further details and ordering information. These looms are also available at select automotive parts retailers.

