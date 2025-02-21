Prolube Oil Treatment Promises Improved Performance & Longevity

By Evander Long February 21, 2025

Is your engine sounding a little rough? Maybe you’re noticing a drop in fuel economy, or you’re looking for a way to extend the life of your vehicle. Prolube Oil Treatment isn’t just another oil additive. The company says it can quiet noisy engines, reduce wear, and even increase fuel economy with each use. That’s a trifecta that would catch any driver’s attention.

The list of its promised benefits also includes increased horsepower, lower operating temperatures, reduced engine noise and vibration, and even doubled oil life. The product also reportedly reduces oil consumption, slows blow-by pollution, and eliminates dry starts.

Prolube stated that its oil treatment conditions the engine and other metal components while retaining compatibility with both synthetic and petroleum-based oils, and it’s designed to work in gasoline and diesel engines. Prolube works in more than just engines; you can use it in manual and automatic transmissions (excluding CVTs), differentials, gearboxes, and even power steering pumps, with specific dosage limits.

The application is straightforward. For a standard engine, you add 1 ounce of Prolube per quart of motor oil. For heavy-duty or high-mileage engines, that ratio increases to 2 ounces per quart. Specific ratios are also provided for differentials, gearboxes, power steering pumps, and both manual and automatic transmissions.

The list of potential applications is surprisingly broad. Prolube stated on its website that its product is suitable for everything from racing vehicles to daily drivers and motorcycles to lawn equipment.

Prolube Oil Treatment presents a cost-effective way to address multiple vehicle maintenance concerns with a single product as part of a preventative maintenance routine, extending the life of your engine and improving its overall performance.

 

Article Sources

Prolube Oil
https://prolubeoil.com/
740-886-2714

