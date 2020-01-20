Putco Introduces Bumper Grille Inserts For Late Model Ford Trucks

New from Putco – the Bumper Grille Inserts for late model Ford trucks. They will give your ride a whole new look by personalizing it with stylish bumper grille inserts. See more details below.

Official Release:

Take your trucks appearance to the next level when you install bumper grille inserts from Putco! These decorative front-end inserts install easily into the bumper or radiator factory grille opening of your vehicle, depending on the specific part. The kits feature easy-to-follow instructions for a simple installation. These grille inserts are constructed from high-quality stainless steel and are available with a polished or black finish. Some inserts also include light bars. Give your ride a whole new look by personalizing it with stylish bumper grille inserts from Putco!

PART # VEHICLE MAKE YEAR

86163 Ford Ranger w/o adaptive cruise – Hex Style – Polished SS 2019+

86164 Ford Ranger w/ adaptive cruise – Hex Style – Polished SS 2019+

87163 Ford Ranger w/o adaptive cruise – Hex Style – Black 2019+

87164 Ford Ranger w/ adaptive cruise – Hex Style – Black 2019+

86166 Ford Super Duty – Bar Style – Polished SS 2017-2019

87166 Ford Super Duty – Bar Style – Black 2017-2019

87161 Ford F-150 – Bar Style – Black 2018-2019

86161 Ford F-150 – Bar Style – Polished SS 2018-2019

86168 Ford F-150 Raptor – Hex Style – Polished SS 2015-2019

87168 Ford F-150 Raptor – Hex Style – Black 2015-2019

Features: