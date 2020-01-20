Putco Introduces Bumper Grille Inserts For Late Model Ford Trucks

By Chris McWilliams January 20, 2020

New from Putco – the Bumper Grille Inserts for late model Ford trucks. They will give your ride a whole new look by personalizing it with stylish bumper grille inserts. See more details below.

Official Release:

Take your trucks appearance to the next level when you install bumper grille inserts from Putco! These decorative front-end inserts install easily into the bumper or radiator factory grille opening of your vehicle, depending on the specific part. The kits feature easy-to-follow instructions for a simple installation. These grille inserts are constructed from high-quality stainless steel and are available with a polished or black finish. Some inserts also include light bars. Give your ride a whole new look by personalizing it with stylish bumper grille inserts from Putco!

PART # VEHICLE MAKE YEAR
86163 Ford Ranger w/o adaptive cruise – Hex Style – Polished SS 2019+
86164 Ford Ranger w/ adaptive cruise – Hex Style – Polished SS 2019+
87163 Ford Ranger w/o adaptive cruise – Hex Style – Black 2019+
87164 Ford Ranger w/ adaptive cruise – Hex Style – Black 2019+
86166 Ford Super Duty – Bar Style – Polished SS 2017-2019
87166 Ford Super Duty – Bar Style – Black 2017-2019
87161 Ford F-150 – Bar Style – Black 2018-2019
86161 Ford F-150 – Bar Style – Polished SS 2018-2019
86168 Ford F-150 Raptor – Hex Style – Polished SS 2015-2019
87168 Ford F-150 Raptor – Hex Style – Black 2015-2019

Features:

  • Add style while protecting water cooler from on/off road debris
  • Install easily into the bumper depending on specific part.
  • Mirror finish NeveRust Stainless Steel or Black powder coated options available.
  • Each grille kit includes easy to follow instructions for easy installation.
  • Putco’s NeveRust Lifetime Warranty

Article Sources

Putco
https://www.putco.com/

About the author

Chris McWilliams

Chris McWilliams grew up watching his dad race go-karts around his Southern Indiana home and started racing junior dragsters when he was 10 years old. Chris drove a UMP Mini Stock for two seasons until he totaled his racecar in an accident at Western Kentucky Speedway. He is currently a college student at Oakland City University working on a degree to pay the bills for his dirt racing addiction.
Read My Articles
 

