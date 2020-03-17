Stainless Works Introduces GT350 Headers And Exhausts

By Chris McWilliams March 17, 2020

New from Stainless Works – the GT350 New Headers & Exhausts. These exhausts designed to flow better than stock and sound great on your Mustang. See more details below.

Official Release:

Make V8s Great Again. We’re draining the swamp. No more corrupt cast iron manifolds taking horsepower from the people. We’re gonna build a wall, a valve wall that will hide the ponies beneath the hood. And we’re gonna make Mexico pay for it. Or at least we’re gonna say Mexico will pay for it. Actually, we’re gonna tell our wives that we traded Jose an extra set of wheels for them!

Don’t delay! Upgrade your GT350 today with a set of headers or catback exhaust from the most presidential exhaust company on the planet. Some have even said that we are extremely stable geniuses.

Our Redline series is designed to get the most aggressive sound out of your ride. We design Redline systems to maximize the volume and tone of the engine, while still eliminating any drone in the cabin. Resulting in a feeling that will make you want to high-five your friends in the face.

Our Legend series is designed to create our signature growl, increase volume over stock, yet maintain a comfortable cabin environment. We design Legend systems with the daily-driver in mind, improved tone with restrained loudness. A system that still gets the blood flowing, but allows for a comfortable ride.

Features:

  • 1-7/8” Mandrel Bent Primary Tubes
  • High Flow Cats Or Off-Road
  • Two Sound Options: Redline & Legend
  • X-Pipe or H-Pipe Options
  • Active Valve Technology included

