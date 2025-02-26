Stiffen Your S650 Mustang With BMR’s 4-Point Chassis Brace

The S650 Mustang is a potent performer right out of the box, but for enthusiasts who push their cars hard – whether on the street, the drag strip, or a road course – there’s always room for improvement. One area often overlooked is chassis stiffness.

Now, BMR Suspension, a leading manufacturer of performance suspension components, offers a solution specifically designed to address this on the S650 Mustang: the Front Subframe 4-Point Chassis Brace (CB770).

From the factory, even a performance-oriented car like the Mustang has some inherent flex in the K-member (the structural component that supports the engine and front suspension) and the lower control arm mounts.

Under hard braking or during aggressive cornering, this flex can manifest as a slight vagueness in steering feel and a reduction in overall stability.

It’s not something the average driver might notice in everyday commuting, but for those who demand precision and control, it’s a potential weak point.

BMR’s new 4-Point Chassis Brace is designed to directly combat this flex. Constructed from heavy-duty DOM steel tubing, the brace reinforces the front lower control arm mounts and ties them securely to the K-member.

This creates a more rigid structure, minimizing deflection and providing a more direct connection between the driver’s inputs and the car’s response.

BMR Suspension emphasizes that this is a 100 percent bolt-on upgrade, requiring no cutting, welding, or permanent modifications. Installation takes only 1-2 hours using simple hand tools. This makes it an accessible upgrade for both experienced mechanics and DIY enthusiasts.

The CB770 Chassis Brace is available in two durable powder coat finishes: red and black hammertone. BMR Suspension also proudly designs and manufactures it in the USA, as with all their products.

For some people, a chassis brace might not be the flashiest modification. But it’s one that can deliver a tangible improvement in driving feel and performance.

For S650 Mustang owners seeking to enhance their car’s handling, reduce unwanted flex, and gain a more precise and connected driving experience, the BMR 4-Point Chassis Brace (CB770) offers a straightforward and effective solution.

It’s an upgrade that focuses on the fundamentals, providing a solid foundation for further performance modifications.