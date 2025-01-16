Warped rotors and fading brakes can ruin a drag race, but Moser Engineering’s rear drag brake and eliminator kit for Fox Mustangs with 8.8-inch rearends can solve that problem. With a suggested retail price of $1,190, Moser Engineering emphasized safety and performance for drag racing applications.

The drag brake and eliminator kit features a four-piston caliper constructed from forged 6061 T6 billet aluminum. This construction provides strength and durability. Furthermore, the caliper has a black anodized finish for corrosion resistance. A dual-pin system secures the brake pads, and O-rings minimize pad chatter.

Stainless steel pistons and Teflon-coated bleeder screws add to the caliper’s quality. The design incorporates dual crossover ports to improve fluid release. Moser designed the caliper and rotor to offer more pad contact area and allow for thicker pads compared to some competitors.

In addition, the kit includes Hawk HP PLUS brake pads, which are known for their performance in racing. The rotor and hat design also received attention from Moser. Specifically, the company used a two-piece keyed, slotted, and drilled rotor. This design, combined with a hat that uses a spiral retaining ring, allows for greater radial growth during high-temperature operation.

Moser Engineering reports more than four years of research, development, and track testing for the caliper, rotor, and hat design. The kit fits 8.8-inch Ford Mustang rearends. The caliper uses 1.75-inch pistons, and the rotor measures 11 inches in diameter. The kit requires 15-inch or larger wheels.

It works with several bolt patterns, including 4 x 4 1/4 inches, 5 x 4 1/2 inches, 5 x 4 3/4 inches, 5 x 5 inches, 5 x 5 1/2 inches, and 6 x 5 1/2 inches. It also accommodates different stud sizes, such as 1/2-20 press-in, 1/2-20 screw-in, and 5/8-18 screw-in (the latter adds $69 to the price).

This rear drag brake and eliminator kit works with both OEM and aftermarket axles, accommodating bearing seat diameters of 1.400 inches and 1.533 inches, respectively. For high-speed applications above 175 mph, customers can select optional upgrades. For example, Moser offers Hawk Black pads for an additional $40.