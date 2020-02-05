Summit Now Offering MagnaFlow Exhaust Systems For Ford Mustangs

New from Summit – they are now offering MagnaFlow Exhaust Systems for Mustangs. These systems free up horsepower and maximize the performance of upgrades like cold air intakes and headers. See more details below.

Official Release:

You don’t perform very well when you can’t breathe properly. Same goes for your Mustang. That means feeding its engine plenty of air and getting spent exhaust gasses out efficiently. MagnaFlow has the exhale part covered with a big selection of exhaust systems for almost every Mustang from 1964.5 to now. Made from stainless steel, MagnaFlow systems feature mandrel-bent tubing and free-flowing mufflers to reduce backpressure and improve cylinder scavenging. That frees up horsepower and maximizes the performance of upgrades like cold air intakes and headers.

Summit Racing carries several types of MagnaFlow exhaust systems for your Mustang, all backed by MagnaFlow’s limited lifetime warranty.

Street Series

MagnaFlow Street Series systems provide an excellent balance of exhaust flow, deep mellow sound, and low interior noise levels. They’re available in cat-back, axle-back, and crossmember-back configurations for most years of Mustang, and many come with polished exhaust tips.

Available Applications

1965-70 first-gen

1986-93 Fox-body

1999-2004 New Edge

2005-20 S197 and S550

Competition Series

The Competition Series systems have three inch diameter tubing for a step up in exhaust flow compared to the Street Series systems. They’re also lighter to reduce vehicle weight. The Competition Series systems have a very aggressive sound and increased interior noise—a small price to pay for some extra horsepower.

Available Applications

1986-93 Fox-body

1994-98 SN95

1999-2004 New Edge

2005-20 S197 and S550

Race Series

These axle-back systems for 2005-20 Mustang GT, EcoBoost, and Shelby models have three inch diameter tubing and no mufflers to virtually eliminate backpressure and maximize exhaust flow. Needless to say, Race Series systems are major loud outside and inside the car, which is no problem at the track but might be a hassle on a street-driven car.

Features: