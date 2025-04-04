TMI’s Pro-Trans-Am Seats Offer Modern Support With ’80s Style

Anyone building a car from the 1980s knows finding modern seats that fit well without overwhelming the interior can be tricky. TMI Products recently introduced a potential solution with their new Pro-Trans-Am bucket seats, designed specifically with the dimensions of ’80s vehicles in mind.

TMI created this Pro-Trans-Am line with a noticeably slimmer profile than many aftermarket seats. The goal directly addresses the often tighter cabin spaces found in cars and trucks from that decade. While they offer many patterns, the core shape aims for a better fit in these specific vehicles. Seat dimensions are 21 inches by 21 inches by 34 inches (including headrest).

The seat itself blends a classic bucket look with updated side bolsters. The design provides much-needed lateral support compared to the typically flat seats common in the ’80s, helping keep the driver planted during spirited driving. A small, adjustable-height headrest adds to the look and provides some neck support.

Under the cover, TMI uses its own molded foam. The company noted that these molded foams meet current safety certifications for low emissions (UL Greenguard Gold) and fire retardancy (FMVSS 302). A welded, 1-inch steel tube frame gives the seat its structure.

Like most TMI Products, customization forms a key part of the appeal. Interested buyers can choose from a huge range of materials, patterns, colors, and stitching options to match their specific project. Interested buyers should also take note that TMI also offers a dedicated webpage called TMI Design Center, which helps people choose different combinations or products before ordering.

TMI sells the Pro-Trans-Am bucket seats as a pair, listing the MSRP at $3,289.99. That price includes a set of universal slider tracks. Owners need to purchase vehicle-specific mounting brackets separately to install the seats properly in their car or truck.

These Pro-Trans-Am bucket seats from TMI give owners another option specifically scaled for their cars, aiming to deliver modern comfort and support while complementing the unique style of ’80s interiors.