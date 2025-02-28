Toploader Four-Speed Hydraulic Clutch Conversion Kits

Let’s face it, the clutch in your classic Mustang can be a workout. If you’ve got a ’64-’70 with a Toploader four-speed, you know what I mean. That old cable linkage is probably heavy, maybe a little jerky, and definitely not as smooth as a modern setup. American Powertrain, which specializes in TREMEC transmissions, offers a solution that brings a 21st-century clutch feel to your vintage ride.

The company just released hydraulic clutch conversion kits specifically for early Mustangs with the Toploader four-speed manual transmission. And these aren’t some universal, one-size-fits-all kits. They’ve got separate kits for ’64-’66, ’67-’68, and even different versions for ’69-’70 cars, depending on whether you have power or manual brakes.

The real magic here is that these kits include everything. You get a Hydramax billet release bearing kit – that’s the slave cylinder, all the hardware, braided steel lines, a billet reservoir, the works. Plus, they’ve partnered with Malwood for a custom Under Dash hydraulic pedal assembly. And, to top it off, American Powertrain throws in a custom-designed billet bearing retainer that’s only available in its kits.

The best part? The system comes pre-bled, so installation should be relatively straightforward. American Powertrain says it tests every system at 1800 psi, so you know it’s built to last.

“For driving comfort, going hydraulic makes the most sense. It’s almost cruise season so now’s the time to make the jump to hydraulic. We’ve thought of everything you need from our custom Toploader bearing retainer to using Under Dash Hydraulics from Malwood to provide the best hydraulic pedal available.” Matt Graves, Marketing and Product Manager at American Powertrain, said.

For classic Mustang owners tired of fighting a heavy, inconsistent clutch, this new product from American Powertrain provides a welcome upgrade. It’s a chance to modernize the driving experience without sacrificing the classic feel of a four-speed manual.

A smoother, more consistent clutch engagement not only makes driving more enjoyable but improves performance by allowing for quicker, more precise shifts. It’s a combination of classic muscle and modern convenience, all in one well-engineered package.