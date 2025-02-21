Upgrade Your 2020-2022 GT500 With SPE’s Billet Intercooler Manifold

Let’s be honest, if you’ve got a 2020-22 Shelby GT500, you’re already driving a monster, but even the most potent factory performers could benefit from upgrades. And for GT500 owners who really push their cars – whether it’s track days, drag racing, or just spirited driving – the factory intercooler manifold can be a limitation, so SPE Motorsport stepped up with an improved version.

The problem with the stock manifold is twofold. First, it’s a cast piece, so flow wasn’t the top priority. It was built to get the job done, not necessarily to be the best. This can limit the intercooler’s effectiveness, especially if you’ve cranked up the boost.

Second, there’s no easy way to get a manifold pressure reading. If you want to run a boost-referenced fuel pump or a proper boost gauge, you’re usually stuck drilling and tapping the supercharger lid, which is not exactly ideal.

SPE Motorsport’s new 2020-22 GT500 Intercooler Manifold tackles both problems head-on. Machines from 6061 billet aluminum (and anodized black, for good measure) SPE’s manifold delivers improved coolant flow to the intercooler, which improves its efficiency, resulting in more consistent power — and less chance of heat soak killing your fun.

But the really clever part is the built-in pressure port. No more drilling! You’ve got a clean, convenient spot to hook up whatever you need. SPE made sure this thing is versatile, too. It works with the factory intercooler or aftermarket units from Whipple Superchargers and VMP Performance.

You can choose -12AN fittings for the stock hoses or go big with -16AN fittings if you’re running an ice tank setup. Even the intercooler connection tubes are stainless steel. Plus, the SPE unit accepts a factory gasket.

The kit comes with everything you need: the manifold, fittings, O-rings, plugs, tubes, hose ends, adapters, and hardware. They even offer optional titanium hardware in different colors (available in black, bronze, blue, and green) if you’re feeling fancy.

Basically, if you’re serious about getting the most out of your 2020-22 Shelby GT500’s 5.2-liter engine, the SPE Motorsport Intercooler Manifold is worth checking out. It’s not about bling; it’s about fixing a weak link and letting that Predator eat.