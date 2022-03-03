NHRA Announces Exciting 2014-Newer OEM Street Car Rules

Delivering on a high-value initiative that it had spent months developing, the National Hot Rod Association today revealed new guidelines for its Street legal program that aims to provide significant value to racers, tracks, and the OEM’s.

In what members of the NHRA technical staff had told Dragzine late last year were “exciting things in the works, racers with 2014 and newer OEM model-year production cars will be permitted to run as quick as 9.00-seconds and/or 150 mph to the 1/4-mile (5.65 1/8-mile) without the addition of an aftermarket roll bar or roll cage or other requirements of the Summit ET Series. Racers with 2008-2013 OEM model-year cars will still be permitted to run as quick as 10.00-seconds and/or 135 mph (6.40 1/8-mile).

Unaltered OEM installed antilock brakes, OEM airbag functions, OEM stock frameunibody construction, including OEM floors and firewall, as well as all other OEM safety-related systems must be functioning as per manufacturer’s specifications.

“Each year, automotive manufacturers continue to push the limits of performance by building production vehicles that are quicker and faster than the previous year’s models, “said Lonnie Grim, NHRA National Tech Director. “At NHRA, we very much support their commitment to performance and recognize that there is still a very large market for performance cars. At the same time, we acknowledge that NHRA needs to keep pace with the current trends, which is why we’ve announced these rules adjustments. Under these new guidelines, owners of Shelby GT 500, Corvette ZR-1, Dodge Demon, Tesla Plaid, or other high performance vehicles will have the ability to participate in and enjoy NHRA Street Legal racing events without making extensive modifications to their cars.”

Tires used may be other than OEM, but they must be DOT-approved. Convertibles quicker than 13.49 (8.25) and T-tops quicker than 11.49 (7.35) must meet Summit Racing Series roll-bar and roll-cage requirements. An NHRA Level 6 license is required for drivers running quicker than 10.00 (*6.39) or faster than 135 mph. A level 7 competition license is also available to racers whose elapsed times are above 10.00/6.40.

As an added bonus, the NHRA will recognize racers at an NHRA Member Track with unique Street Legal decals who break the 13, 12, 11, and 10-second benchmarks at a 1/4-mile track, and at an 1/8-mile facility who break the 9, 8, 7, and 6-second benchmarks. Racers who break into the nines in a 1/4-mile or fives in the 1/8-mile mile at an NHRA Member Track can submit a license application to receive an exclusive decal, only available with the Street Legal NHRA competition license, to recognize their achievement.

The Street Legal category is reserved for foreign and domestic OEM production-type automobiles and trucks. While the use of aftermarket parts is accepted, all vehicles must be street-driven, and drivers must carry state-issued proof of registration and valid insurance information. All vehicles must also display a valid license plate(s).

“Updating and improving the Street Legal program couldn’t come at a more crucial time for our industry and sport,” said Matt DeYoung, Tucson Dragway Track Manager. “We continue to see manufacturers make faster vehicles available right off the showroom floor while increasing features that couldn’t be overlooked anymore. NHRA along with the help and input of NHRA Member Tracks across the country have worked to improve and grow the experience and sustainability of this program for our Street Legal customers. We believe our racers will embrace these changes and it will grow our grudge racing and Street Legal Program while helping prevent faster OEM cars taking to the streets.”

“I want to stress that these limitations are not restricted when it comes to the use of aftermarket bolt-on products and other modifications,” said Grim. “This simply states that vehicles racing under the Street Legal guidelines do have to meet the OEM safety system requirements as noted.”

Vehicles participating in the Street Legal events must be able to pass all state highway safety requirements for the state in which the vehicle is registered and retains all OEM safety features. Only legitimate street-legal machines are permitted to participate at designated Street Legal events. Although the competition structure can vary from track to track, a strong emphasis is placed on fun and providing a welcoming environment for first-time new racers. Many Street Legal events feature open time trials and grudge racing only, which typically allows each participant an opportunity to make as many passes down the dragstrip as possible.

The IHRA, in recent months, instituted a similar set of guidelines, permitting OEM vehicles 2008 and newer to run as quick as 9.00-seconds in the 1/4-mile, and 6.00 in the 1/8-mile. Helmet, jacket, pants, and neck collar rules for vehicles quicker than 13.49 and 9.99 still apply.