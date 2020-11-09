NSRA Southeast Nats Are Ready To Invade Tampa, Are You?

To say this year has been both eventful and uneventful seems strange, but it’s true. With everything going on, many automotive events were not. However, the National Street Rod Association (NSRA) wants to end the year with a bang. While much of the country will be blanketed with cold weather in early December, Florida temperatures are mild, people are enjoying their hot rods, and the folks up North are probably jealous. If you’re reading this and you are from the snow-covered North and are tired of the cold and snowy weather, make plans now to come to sunny Tampa, December 4, 5, and 6, 2020.

That’s when the Southeast Street Rod Nationals will take place. Originally planned for April of 2020, things prevented that from happening. This rescheduled hot time in the sunny state is happening at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida. Even if you’re not looking to get away from snow or cold weather, this premier automotive event is definitely one to enjoy at the end of this year.

This year marks the 33rd time the NSRA has chosen Tampa, as the host city for this event. If you’re into hot rods, you can see vehicles that have been driven from all parts of the United States. This truly is a unique gathering of vintage automobiles and will feature nearly every make, model, and style. In addition to street rods, this event includes all vehicles from the ‘50s through 1990.

By being a participant or a spectator at the event, you will be part of the largest automotive-participation event in this area. Vehicles will be driven from all parts of the United States to make this a truly unique gathering of vintage automobiles featuring nearly every make, model and style. In addition to street rods, this event includes all vehicles from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, and ’80s. This vast array of vintage iron will definitely add to the automotive excitement all can enjoy.

There will also be a variety of activities such as kids and adult games, Women’s World/Arts and Crafts Show, Friday evening entertainment at the host hotel — Sheraton Tampa Brandon Hotel — featuring Cactus Jack & The Cadillacs, Model Car Display, a vintage automobile swap meet, Nick Donovan’s Rockin’ Road Show, and an all-denominational church service on Sunday.

There will also be NSRA’s own Super Prize Program, where over $54,000.00 worth of merchandise will be given away. Last but certainly not least, there will be three drawings for $2,000.00 each. To be eligible to win any of the prizes, you must be a registered participant of the 2020 Southeast Street Rod Nationals. All prizes are courtesy of the National Street Rod Association.

On Sunday, December 6, the award-winning vehicles of the Southeast Street Rod Nationals will be on display at the Circle of Winners awards area. The awards ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Participants and spectators alike will be treated to the sights and sounds of some of the best-constructed and most-beautiful vintage automobiles ever to gather in one place. The event will include manufacturer displays representing leading automotive specialty and aftermarket suppliers, and a vintage-car-parts swap meet adds to the experience and helps the enthusiast find these one-of-a-kind parts.

Unfortunately, preregistration is closed at this time, but you can enter at the host hotel

Designed with fun in mind for the entire family, the 33rd running of the NSRA’s Southeast Street Rod Nationals is the place to be December 4, 5, and 6, 2020.