OE Spotlight: You Can Now Order Your 2023 Super Duty

If you have been waiting to purchase your new Ford truck — Super Duty — the time has come to head to your local Blue Oval dealer. Ford just announced they are now delivering all 2023 Super Duty trim levels to retail and commercial customers. This, follows a recent $700 million investment that added 500 jobs for Louisville-assembled products, including Super Duty. This is but the latest evidence of Ford’s Built for America commitment.

“Investing in our members is always the right thing to do. This announcement is another testament to the hard work our members give every single day of their lives. I thank Ford for continuing to invest in our members and communities. – UAW Region 2B Director, Dave Green.

2023 Super Duty – American-Made With Pride

“It’s incredible to see production begin for the 2023 Super Duty truck because it represents Ford’s longstanding commitment to Kentucky, our workers, and our future,” says Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear. “This was one of the largest investments in Jefferson County’s history, and it followed the record-shattering electric vehicle battery plant announcement in Hardin County. Together, we’re building a brighter future – and I am excited to see this iconic American company continue to succeed right here in Kentucky.”

2023 Super Duty Will Deliver For Buyers

The all-new 2023 Super Duty is outfitted with the latest technology aimed at helping truck owners do their jobs. According to Ford, it is the first pickup in the U.S. with embedded 5G capability, features a host of driver-assist technologies, and introduces the new Ford Pro Upfit Integration System, designed for customers who rely on upfits and body equipment such as utility cranes and plows to accomplish a job. Super Duty’s 5G modem from Qualcomm Technologies can also provide a WiFi hotspot for up to 10 devices.

“The all-new 2023 Super Duty is the tough-tested icon that our customers trust,” says FordPro CE, Ted Cannis. “It is the smartest and most capable truck we’ve ever built offering must-have towing tech, embedded 5G capability, over-the-air updates plus an entire suite of available Ford Pro Intelligence solutions to help maximize uptime and accelerate productivity. And of course, its best-in-class payload and towing, more than any of our competitors, means this truck can take on any job.”

“Whether it is mining, emergency response, utility services, or towing a boat, Super Duty is the tool that gets the job done, and we know our customers are thrilled that it is coming,” says Cannis.

Focus On Lasting Quality

For this launch, Ford focused on building a truck that is truly made for those who keep America moving. “We know Super Duty customers; they push their trucks to the limits,” says Andrew Kernahan, Super Duty chief engineer. “There’s nothing that compares to putting vehicles out into the real world to see how they perform, so we tested Super Duty beyond its limits.”

“Never before have I seen teams come together like they have for this Super Duty launch. We are looking to exceed our customers’ expectations with Super Duty and that requires making sure every employee feels empowered to speak up when there are issues.” -Andrew Kernahan, Super Duty chief engineer.

Production-ready 2023 Super Duty models underwent exhaustive real-world road testing with an emphasis on high-mileage tests to meet the demands of Ford Pro commercial customers. Testing was done by tripling the number of trucks used in trailer tow testing, and nearly quadrupling the count for Built Ford Tough durability testing.

At Kentucky Truck and Ohio Assembly plants, Ford adopted a Zero-Defect Launch Process, increasing the number of quality checks during the assembly process. Once trucks roll off the line, every vehicle is driven 25 miles by a Ford employee as an additional quality check to help identify issues before delivery.

With Ford’s push for the highest quality possible and the technology to make the Jetsons proud, now might be the time to give the 2023 Super Duty trucks a second look.