One Week Remains In the Ford Muscle RC Components Wheel Giveaway

jameselkins
By James Elkins January 09, 2023

Have you been looking for a way to change the look of your Mustang, but Christmas wiped your budget? Well, at Ford Muscle we care! We’re giving away a complete set of RC Components Street King wheels to one lucky winner. The only catch is you need to actually enter. Good news though, you still have a little time left to get that entry in.

RC Components

The Street King wheels from RC Components are available in gloss black or gloss black with machined spokes. One lucky winner will have their choice between colors, lug pattern, and even backspace!

The RC Components Street King wheels not only look the part, but are sold in sizes that optimize the ability to run drag radials and shave weight. The Street King wheels are sold in a 17×10-inch rear with a 17×4.5-inch front. These drag pack sizes allow you to clear most brake calipers from the factory and still fit a tire with adequate side wall for traction.

One lucky winner will be able to choose lug pattern, backspace, and color. The available colors for these wheels are gloss black or black with machined spokes for that classic drag racing look. These Flow-Forged wheels are lighter and stronger than steel and are certified for 15.1 and 15.2 providing safety in a crucial area of your car.

RC Components

The RC Components Street King wheel brought this 2018 Mustang GT some quality looks, but also the ability to fit a nice drag radial on the rear for better on-track grip at launch time!

Are you ready to give your Ford what it wanted for Christmas? Well now is your chance. Simply, enter in the requested information and you’re all set for the possibility of winning this set of Street King wheels from RC Components free of charge!

Article Sources

RC Components
https://shoprccomponents.com
(800) 360-0915
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

