randybolig
By Randy Bolig June 21, 2024

free swag

Okay fans of all things diesel, time is running out to win the Ultimate Diesel Giveaway. We hooked up with Hot Shot’s Secret, BendPak, and fireFirepunk Diesel to put together a great prize package of free swag that anyone would want to win. Check this out:

Our First-Place winner will receive a Coolee CL-240 and Jack Pack from BendPak plus a $500 Hot Shot’s Secret bundle of your choice. The Coolee CL-240 is a 3-in-1 portable air cooler, ice chest, and Bluetooth player that utilizes dual high-speed fans and multi-directional airflow nozzles to provide ice-chilled air. Just fill it with ice or reusable frozen packs, add a little water, turn it on, and enjoy.

The small and lightweight JackPak 2500 is a 4-in-1 emergency roadside jump box that delivers 2500 peak amps of battery-jumping power. This lithium jump starter can quickly start 12-volt cars, light trucks, and full-size SUVs and vans with gasoline engines up to 8.5 liters, and diesel engines up to 6.5 liters. It also has a built-in air inflator, power bank, and bright 300-lumen flashlight,

First Place gets the Coolee and JackPak as well as their selection of $500 (retail) of Hot Shot's Secret products.

Not only will the First-Place winner get these two great products, but Hot Shot’s Secret is throwing in $500 of retail value products into the mix. The winner can choose the Hot Shot’s Secret products of their choosing, be it oil, fuel additives, or other products. If Hot Shot’s Secrets offers it, the winner can select it.

Our Second-Place winner will get a $500 prize pack of products from Hot Shot’s Secret. This bundle will be filled with great products designed to help keep your truck running at peak performance because that is what Hot Shot’s Secret does, help you help your truck.

free swag

You could win VIP access while at next year’s Ultimate Callout Challenge.

Our next prize pack from the folks at Firepunk Diesel. For this Ultimate Diesel Giveaway, they are stepping up by offering VIP upgrade access for two to the 2025 Unlimited Callout Challenge. Imagine already being able to make plans for the 2025 event because you have secured VIP passes for the event of the year. (Winner is responsible for entry to the event. These are upgrade passes).

Finally, the folks at Hot Shot’s Secret thought they would sweeten the giveaway by adding 10 additional $50-dollar coupons for lucky winners to use toward any Hot Shot’s Secret Products.

What are you waiting for, the sweepstakes is almost over and you need to sign up now! To get entered to win one of these prizes, SIGN UP HERE, and that is it. The sweepstakes began on May 03, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. PDT and ends on June 30, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PDT. The winner will be selected by random drawing within seven days of the sweepstakes end date.
A full listing of rules is available by clicking here.

randybolig

About the author

Randy Bolig

Randy Bolig has been working on cars and has been involved in the hobby ever since he bought his first car when he was only 14 years old. His passion for performance got him noticed by many locals, and he began helping them modify their vehicles.
