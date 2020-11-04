SEMA 2020: Optima Batteries’ Hi-Performance Expo At COTA

By Andy Bolig November 04, 2020

Optima Batteries has been offering events for enthusiastic owners to get out and enjoy driving their rides competitively. Under usual circumstances, its search for the Ultimate Street Car takes place immediately following the SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Due to the unprecedented events of this year, many event schedules and plans have been changed or scrapped entirely. The annual SEMA show was one such event that made significant changes this year, going to an online venue instead of filling the numerous exhibitor halls and hotels in Vegas. The search for the ultimate street car goes on, and this year, instead of firing up right after the SEMA Show at the typical Vegas venue, Optima Batteries secured a venue much more central to the country, the Circuit Of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

The COTA facilities are world-class, featuring enough space to hold various events simultaneously. A great place for such an event as the Hi-Performance Expo Powered By Optima Batteries.

The COTA facilities is an amazing tract of land, featuring enough space to hold world-famous racing competition numerous times throughout the year. It also provided ample space for the various types of competition planned for Optima’s Hi-Performance Expo. The event’s website describes it as a “celebration of the passion, power, and performance that fuels our community and culture.”

Just like any culture, there was plenty of variety to go around. Running from Sunday, November 1, 2020, through Tuesday, November 3, 2020, event participants competed in car shows, the OPTIMA World Championship autocross, judging in the OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Lingenfelter Design and Engineering Challenge, and road course competition in the Street Car Takeover Powered by OPTIMA Batteries.

Other events included the OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Lucas Oil Road Rally and Classic Car Liquidators Burnout competition. If spectating is more your speed, there were many opportunities to check out products for your car in the Manufacturer’s Midway and you could meet and greet world-famous celebs such as Tanner Foust, Vaughn Gittin Jr., and Cleetus McFarland during the event. There were also drifting and driving exhibitions throughout the event to keep the smell of rubber and spent fumes in the air.

The competition was stiff and a variety of cars competed in several events throughout the year’s schedule to make it to this final event. At the end of the event, Chris Ramey was crowned 2020’s winner of the Ultimate Street Car Invitational with his 1987 Chevrolet C4 Corvette. The white C4 wound up the front-runner thanks to a vast list of modifications that kept it in front of the pack.

Chris Ramey's highly-modified C4 Corvette took top honors this year. Congratulations to Chris and everyone that scored big in thier respective classes. Watch for Optima's Ultimate Street Car events for 2021 and attend one if you can!

The talent and equipment brought to compete in the Optima Batteries Search For The Ultimate Street Car have always been top-notch and after the points are all tallied, to be chosen the recipient of this prestigious award is surely cause to rejoice. The crown-bearer only has one year to enjoy it though, as the competition schedule is already underway to start next year’s search for 2021’s Ultimate Street Car. Check out Optima Batteries’ website for updates and competition dates and locations. You can also go to the Hi-Performance Expo’s website for more info about this event or to the competitor’s list to see who participated and what they drove each year, during the event.

