Over 400 Cars Available At The Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction

By Brian Wagner March 21, 2024

It’s that time of year again, people are getting their rides ready for car shows, and that means Spring Carlisle is almost here. If you’re looking to pick up a special vehicle, the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction is for you. Over 400 confirmed consignments are coming to this auction April 18-19 during Spring Carlisle.

Spanning from pre-war builds to contemporary muscle, each consignment boasts unique offerings. This year’s auction showcases an array of meticulously restored vehicles, including numerous frame-off and rotisserie restorations, indicative of the unparalleled care lavished upon these automobiles prior to their debut at Carlisle.

Among the stars of the auction stands a rare gem – the 1953 Corvette, serial #098. With only 300 ever produced, and fewer still in existence, the opportunity to acquire one of the first 100 Corvettes ever manufactured is a highlight worth journeying to Carlisle for. The auction features a diverse lineup of exceptional lots, making it a challenge to spotlight each one. In addition to the iconic Corvette, several consignments stand out, captivating the attention of the bidder gallery.

With such an impressive showcase, the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction promises to kick-start 2024 in style for Carlisle Auctions. Auction proceedings commence daily at 12 PM, with preview hours beginning at 12:00 PM on April 17 and from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM on each auction day.

A special highlight is the All-Truck Hour on April 18 at 4:00 PM, dedicated to trucks, Jeeps, and SUVs, providing enthusiasts with an entire hour dedicated to these rugged vehicles. This event offers the perfect opportunity for both novice and seasoned collectors to acquire their dream classic at an affordable price point. From pristine showpieces to road-ready treasures, there’s something for every enthusiast.

For added convenience, advanced and online bidding starts on April 15, with registered bidders eligible to bring a guest and attend Spring Carlisle alongside the auction. Complete details are available at CarlisleAuctions.com, with consignments updated regularly on the Carlisle Auctions website.

Spectator admission grants access to both Spring Carlisle and the Spring auction, priced at $13 at the door (discounts available online). For further auction details, contact 717-960-6400. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable classic car extravaganza with Carlisle Auctions!

