Palm Beach Dyno Shows Off New Whipple GT500 Products (Video)

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff May 07, 2020

The newest GT500 is only a few months old, but it already has a healthy aftermarket offering, and Whipple is high on that list. Recently, Whipple has been churning out new products for the 2020 GT500, and our friends at Palm Beach Dyno got a hold of the latest batch of them and showed them off to the camera.

Their packing list included the new Whipple GT500 intercooler, water manifold, and auxiliary intercooler pump. Ken at Palm Beach Dyno began with the higher-density intercooler, which features a larger width and a billet end tank with one-inch openings.

Next, Ken showed off the water manifold for the front of the supercharger, which works with the stock intercooler, but can grow with your build by simply switching out the connectors. The hose side of the manifold is also customizable (the factory 3/4-inch or a 1-inch option) depending on whether you want to replace the stock hoses with custom ones.

Finally, Whipple’s auxiliary intercooler pump can be added in-line with the factory intercooler pump to help “overcome smaller lines as you upgrade,” according to Ken. It comes with everything you need for installation: bracket, hoses, hardware, and wiring harness.

These products join Whipple’s last release, which was the billet spring-loaded tensioner for this GT500. The tensioner features a billet body and arm, with a billet 3-inch idler pulley and dual bearing pulley. It allows for 50 degrees of travel, whereas the stock part only allows for 32 degrees. This means greater belt tension and less slippage under heavy load.

These parts are already available for purchase from Whipple (and its dealers like Palm Beach Dyno).

And of course, we can’t forget the new Whipple GT500 supercharger system which is coming soon. We can’t wait to see what that thing does! Check back for information as it becomes available.

Article Sources

Whipple Industries
https://whipplesuperchargers.com/
(559) 442-1261

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies got her start in automotive media while studying at Rutgers University and eventually landed at Roush Performance outside of Detroit, where she now resides. She writes for various automotive outlets, works with rescue dogs, enjoys driving her Roush-charged Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox body Mustang race car, and is convinced that absolutely nothing in the world beats a sunny weekend at the track.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Taming The Predator: VMP Performance Goes Big With GT500 Engine Swap

A Week With The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Next-Gen Ford Performance
Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading