Palm Beach Dyno Shows Off New Whipple GT500 Products (Video)

The newest GT500 is only a few months old, but it already has a healthy aftermarket offering, and Whipple is high on that list. Recently, Whipple has been churning out new products for the 2020 GT500, and our friends at Palm Beach Dyno got a hold of the latest batch of them and showed them off to the camera.

Their packing list included the new Whipple GT500 intercooler, water manifold, and auxiliary intercooler pump. Ken at Palm Beach Dyno began with the higher-density intercooler, which features a larger width and a billet end tank with one-inch openings.

Next, Ken showed off the water manifold for the front of the supercharger, which works with the stock intercooler, but can grow with your build by simply switching out the connectors. The hose side of the manifold is also customizable (the factory 3/4-inch or a 1-inch option) depending on whether you want to replace the stock hoses with custom ones.

Finally, Whipple’s auxiliary intercooler pump can be added in-line with the factory intercooler pump to help “overcome smaller lines as you upgrade,” according to Ken. It comes with everything you need for installation: bracket, hoses, hardware, and wiring harness.

These products join Whipple’s last release, which was the billet spring-loaded tensioner for this GT500. The tensioner features a billet body and arm, with a billet 3-inch idler pulley and dual bearing pulley. It allows for 50 degrees of travel, whereas the stock part only allows for 32 degrees. This means greater belt tension and less slippage under heavy load.

These parts are already available for purchase from Whipple (and its dealers like Palm Beach Dyno).

And of course, we can’t forget the new Whipple GT500 supercharger system which is coming soon. We can’t wait to see what that thing does! Check back for information as it becomes available.