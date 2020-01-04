Paths Less Traveled: Ford Equips Ranger with Breadcrumbs Feature

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff January 04, 2020

When the newest Ford Ranger hit the market last year, Ford fans were ready for it. It’s been eight years since the removal of the midsize truck from Ford’s line – a move that upset and frustrated a wide range of truck lovers.

Now, with the Ranger back in business, Ford is outfitting the trucks with awesome and exciting technology to change the way these little trucks are utilized. The newly announced Satnav “Breadcrumbs” feature, based on satellite technology, helps off-road adventurers find their way back to civilization. It’s included in the truck’s navigation system and is only available on XLT and Lariat packaged Rangers. However, it is also available on other Ford trucks that are equipped with SNYC 3 and navigation.

The user simply enables the feature in the SYNC 3 navigation settings, and lets it do its job. Breadcrumbs virtually (and quietly) drops pins every second of the truck’s trail adventure, so that when it’s time to return home, they’re given a virtual guide back to the starting location. No breadcrumbs needed.

Don’t forget, to use the Breadcrumbs feature to its fullest abilities, you’ll probably want to outfit your Ranger with more off-road equipment, but Ford has you covered there too. The Ranger is available with an FX4 Off-Road Package that features an electronic locking rear differential, Terrain Management System with Trail Control for situation-specific traction, and a host of additional off-road accessories. An available winch-capable front bumper and leveling kit offer improved ground clearance and aggressively good looks.

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies got her start in automotive media while studying at Rutgers University and eventually landed at Roush Performance outside of Detroit, where she now resides. She writes for various automotive outlets, works with rescue dogs, enjoys driving her Roush-charged Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox body Mustang race car, and is convinced that absolutely nothing in the world beats a sunny weekend at the track.
Read My Articles
 

