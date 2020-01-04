Paths Less Traveled: Ford Equips Ranger with Breadcrumbs Feature

When the newest Ford Ranger hit the market last year, Ford fans were ready for it. It’s been eight years since the removal of the midsize truck from Ford’s line – a move that upset and frustrated a wide range of truck lovers.

Now, with the Ranger back in business, Ford is outfitting the trucks with awesome and exciting technology to change the way these little trucks are utilized. The newly announced Satnav “Breadcrumbs” feature, based on satellite technology, helps off-road adventurers find their way back to civilization. It’s included in the truck’s navigation system and is only available on XLT and Lariat packaged Rangers. However, it is also available on other Ford trucks that are equipped with SNYC 3 and navigation.

The user simply enables the feature in the SYNC 3 navigation settings, and lets it do its job. Breadcrumbs virtually (and quietly) drops pins every second of the truck’s trail adventure, so that when it’s time to return home, they’re given a virtual guide back to the starting location. No breadcrumbs needed.

Don’t forget, to use the Breadcrumbs feature to its fullest abilities, you’ll probably want to outfit your Ranger with more off-road equipment, but Ford has you covered there too. The Ranger is available with an FX4 Off-Road Package that features an electronic locking rear differential, Terrain Management System with Trail Control for situation-specific traction, and a host of additional off-road accessories. An available winch-capable front bumper and leveling kit offer improved ground clearance and aggressively good looks.