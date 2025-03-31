Performance Tunes For 2024+ NA Coyote-Powered Fords On The Way?

steveturner
By Steve Turner March 31, 2025

Since the release of the latest Mustangs and F-150 pickups, the factory security protocols have thwarted the efforts of aftermarket tuners. Ford Performance chose select partners to deliver supercharged calibrations, but thus far, fans of naturally aspirated performance have been out in the cold with regard to performance tunes for NA 2024-and-newer Coyote-powered Fords.

That might be changing soon, as a listing on the California Air Resources Board’s website shows that calibrations for naturally aspirated F-150s and Mustangs received an Executive Order number (D-431-11), which blesses them as 50-state emissions legal, so they can be sold everywhere, which means they could hit the market any time now.

It looks like owners of naturally aspirated, Coyote-powered modern F-150 pickups and Mustangs can soon add some easy power to their rides. Ford Performance calibrations for these vehicles received approval from the California Air Resources Board. (Photo Credit: Ford Performance)

“The Ford V8 Power Pack Calibration optimizes engine performance for operation using premium fuel. The new calibration is loaded into the Engine Control Unit (ECU) using the ProCal 4 programmer. Tire size and gear ratio can be adjusted to correct the speedometer,” says the Executive Order. “No other user adjustment is provided. Only one calibration is available for each vehicle. This Executive Order is valid provided that the installation instructions for the Ford V8 Power Pack Calibration will not recommend tuning the vehicle to specifications different from those specified by Ford Motor Company.”

While this falls short of the custom tuning that Mustang fans truly crave, it does open up another viable upgrade path for those who don’t want to make the move to a supercharger.

Though they aren’t for sale yet, it would appear that ProCal 4 tuners are in the pipeline for the 2021-2023 5.0 F-150 (PN M-9603-F50), 2024 5.0 F-150 (PN M-9603-F50A), 2024 Mustang GT (PN M-9603-M50D), and 2024 Mustang Dark Horse (PN M-9603-M50DH). We are curious to see what kind of performance improvements they deliver on these Coyote-powered machines. (Image Credit: Ford Motor Company and CARB)

The applications included in the approval are the 2021-2023 5.0 F-150 (PN M-9603-F50), the 2024 5.0 F-150 (PN M-9603-F50A), the 2024 Mustang GT (PN M-9603-M50D), and the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse (PN M-9603-M50DH). These parts haven’t hit the Ford Performance Parts site just yet, so we don’t know what improvements they might have in store. However, previous Ford Performance calibrations, like the one offered for the 2015-2017 Mustang GTs, exceeded the output of the factory calibrations by as much as 13 horsepower and 16 lb-ft of torque.

Loading