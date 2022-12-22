Predatory Power: Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000 Ford Raptor R Is Here

Recently, Hennessey Performance announced it was adding the most powerful offering to grace the Hennessey VelociRaptor lineup with the VelociRaptoR 1000. This new package builds upon the potent underpinnings of the mighty Ford Raptor R. A truck that already sports a supercharged V8 GT500 motor and loads of off-road prowess.

Famous worldwide for these over-the-top trucks, Hennessey Performance has sold VelociRaptors across the globe to many folks with cash to burn. Unless you are a very wealthy farmer with an oil well, I do not suppose a 6×6 truck is practical for anyone, even Post Malone. Either way, they have sold thousands and now they stepped up their game.

Leave it to Hennessey Performance to turn a super-truck into a “hyper-truck.” Here is precisely how the Texas-based brand plans on making this predatory powerhouse perform.

VelociRaptoR 1000 Is BuiltTo Bash And Slash

Before getting to the engine performance portion of the VelociRaptoR 1000, we should discuss its other attributes. For this is indeed a complete package deal.

Exterior enhancements are both appearance and performance-oriented. All-new front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers, an LED light bar, 20-inch Hennessey alloys, and 37-inch off-road tires all come with this package. There is also some bespoke VelociRaptoR 1000 badging and a serial-numbered build plaque for authenticity/credibility purposes.

As for the new V8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R motor itself, nearly 1,000 bhp and more than 850 lb-ft of torque are the projected figures. This would make this modified platform one of the quickest and most powerful pickups in the world.

As opposed to the twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost Ford F-150 Raptor, the Raptor R comes equipped with Ford’s 5.2-liter “Predator” V8. Reinforced by a 2.65-liter supercharger, the truck produces 700 horsepower.

To get the most out of this predatory powerplant, Hennessey’s engineers, swapped the stock blower with a larger 3.8-liter supercharger. Naturally, this was accompanied by a high-flow induction intake system, beefier injectors and fuel lines, and a redesigned supercharger belt. Tuned to perfection, this package upgrade should generate a 40 percent increase in power output over the stock setup.

The VelociRaptoR 1000 Expands Upon What Works

You may recall Hennessey’s engineers were responsible for tweaking the Ford Mustang GT500 to hit the 1,200 bhp mark. So it only seems natural that they would take a Raptor sporting this same motor configuration, and tweak it until it reached the 1,000 pony echelon status.

After fitting a larger supercharger onto the vengeful V8, the team fine-tuned and tested the upgraded engine. Using in-house dynos, followed by what Hennessey refers to as “…extensive on and off-road evaluations…” the VelociRaptoR 1000 was given life.

The Hennessey VelociRaptor is the world’s best-selling modified performance truck, of which we’ve built thousands for customers all around the globe. The VelociRaptoR 1000 raises the performance bar significantly in terms of sheer power. Add in the characteristic supercharger whine and the distinctive exhaust note from the unique cross-plane V8, and the package is unbeatable.— John Hennessey, company founder, and CEO

Ordering a Little Hennessey, Are We?

With the testing portion of this insanely powerful augmented machine complete, fulfilling orders becomes the next priority.

Those of interest (and financial means) can place an order for a Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000 in early 2023. Knowing full well that their supercharged, Predator-powered V8 pickup truck will come with OE quality and reliability at the forefront. All are backed by a 2-year / 24,000-mile Hennessey warranty.