A high-performance electric fan setup is the key to low coolant temperatures when keeping your engine running cool, especially in stop-and-go traffic. PROFORM has the solution to maximize your cooling needs with dual 12-inch brushless electric fans. This setup delivers an astonishing 4,200 cfm of airflow.

PROFORM’s Universal Brushless Fans are incredibly versatile. They are designed to work with standard 12-volt systems, requiring only positive and negative wiring. No fan controller is needed; just connect them to your thermostat or a simple on/off switch.

The fans feature reinforced, glass-filled polypropylene blades for maximum durability and weight savings. A nylon zip-tie mounting kit is included for easy installation. PROFORM backs these fans with their reputation for quality and reliability.

The secret to PROFORM’s brushless fans lies in their advanced motor technology. Unlike traditional fans, brushless motors eliminate the brushes that can wear out, making them more reliable and longer-lasting. They also draw less power than the average electric fan setup, reducing the load on your electrical system. The 15-amp draw per fan is relatively low considering their massive airflow. A soft-start feature prevents amp spikes when the fans kick on, protecting the motor and wiring from damage.

There is no universal 12-volt fan as lightweight and low-profile as PROFORM’s Universal Brushless Fan that is putting out this many CFM.” – Booth Platt, Special Projects Manager.

What sets the PROFORM electric fans apart is their exceptional power-to-weight ratio. Weighing only 3.9 pounds per fan, these units are easy to install in even the most cramped engine compartments. Their slim, three-inch profile makes clearance issues a thing of the past.

PROFORM also offers single 12-, 14-, and 16-inch brushless fans for even more customization. Whether building a street rod, restoring a muscle car, or racing, PROFORM has a brushless fan solution to keep your engine cool and running strong.

The benefits are clear: more power, less weight, and easier installation. By providing massive airflow in a compact package, PROFORM’s brushless electric fans are the perfect upgrade for any performance vehicle. Experience the difference for yourself and keep your engine running cool, no matter what the road throws at you.