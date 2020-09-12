Prothane’s Polyurethane Engine Mounts Sharpen ’05-’15 Mustangs

Engine mounts have a hard job. They are under constant stress under the weight of the engine, which creates vibration and harmonics with each revolution of the crankshaft. And the engine even tries to pivot on its axis as it spins the flywheel, putting further stress on the engine mounts which are forced to stretch. Rubber is the material of choice for the OEMs for its ability to absorb vibration and harshness, but not its strength or durability. Unfortunately the extreme heat of an engine bay and chemicals like oil further compromise the integrity of rubber over time.

Now that you have stiffened your car’s suspension and widened its footprint, it’s time to start paying attention to the chassis. The added response and urgency make a world of difference on the track, and that sharpened edge can even be enjoyed during spirited backroad drives. Prothane‘s polyurethane engine mounts for S197 Ford Mustangs can be the ideal next step in sharpening your scalpel of a track toy. However, it can also be the perfect antidote to worn factory engine mounts that are shaking your fillings loose and making your daily feel like a rattle trap.

So many cars nowadays are responsible for both street and track duties, the owner must ask how much of a concession they’re comfortable making with every modification. Taking all the give out of the suspension with solid mounts, as appealing as it might sound, makes city driving quite unpleasant. Even a trip across the lane dividers on the freeway becomes an event when the motor is mounted solidly. Fortunately, polyurethane mounts represent the reasonable compromise that seeks to balance the aims of reducing vibration and retaining street manners.

Prothane’s motor mounts for the ’05-’15 Ford Mustang, both the V6- and V8-powered models, feature their own polyurethane compound sandwiched between stylish billet aluminum brackets. True, polyurethane mounts allow for more sound to come through than the OEM rubber items would, but the corresponding improvements in response, longevity, and feel should outweigh the minimal setbacks in most people’s eyes. A lifetime warranty might sweeten the pot.

They do affect the driving experience in other ways. In addition to sharper direction changes, stiffer engine mounts will allow for predictable throttle application as the motor no longer torques as it once did—something very valuable for the American Iron competitors looking to get to the throttle first.

Feeling better connected to your car is a wonderful thing, and when there’s so few setbacks involved, it’s not a difficult modification to make.