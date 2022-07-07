Purchase This Texas Property And Get A $380,000 Mustang

When it comes to real estate, there will always be stipulations and contractual agreements that complicate matters. These are usually not in the buyers favor, as sellers are looking to make the most amount of profit from their sale. As current business property values have skyrocketed in Texas, this only furthers the market to allow the seller to have the upper hand. All this is true unless you’re looking at the business property located at 3216 Kellway Drive in Carrollton, Texas. The purchase of this property at full price comes with an added perk of a Mustang sure to make any gear head sign the dotted line even quicker.

The Texas real estate landscape has vastly changed in recent years, as more companies are deciding to migrate to Texas. Being a Texan myself, my wife and I can frequently be seen wagering bets on list and sale prices, as a means of fun. While numbers are easily guessed, we never really thought to assume what might be included with a property post-purchase aside from monthly payments and the occasional squatter. To entice potential buyers, the seller of this business property decided to offer a $380,000 incentive in the form of a car.

The property is located just north of Dallas, Texas and boasts 68,325 rentable square feet of high-quality and high-traffic space that is situated on 5.37 acres. Currently the property is already 100-percent occupied with the seller ready for a leaseback of 10 years. More importantly, if you are willing to shell out the full amount then you will be granted the keys to an officially licensed 1967 Mustang Eleanor from the hit movie “Gone In 60 Seconds.”

The details of this Mustang are limited, but after speaking with the original dealer he informed me that it comes equipped with a massive 427 cubic inch powerhouse under the hood and a Ford 9-inch rearend out back. With all this horsepower on tap, the suspension was upgraded to a Detroit Speed front suspension with Ridetech coilovers and a four link rear. To slow this fastback down, a set of six-piston brakes up front are paired with four-piston rear calipers. So, instead of looking at this property as a $20 million purchase, see it as the acquiring of a $380,000 appreciating asset free of charge!