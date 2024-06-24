Who doesn’t enjoy a morning car show? How about if it was followed by a car cruise surrounded by some of the coolest cars and trucks, to a destination full of even MORE of the coolest cars and trucks? That is exactly what the innovative suspension specialists at QA1 do every year with the QA1 Open House. The annual event is a great way to kick off the incredible Street Machine Nationals in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The 11th Annual QA1 Open House will be held at the QA1 headquarters in Lakeville, Minnesota on July 19, 2024 and festivities start at 7 am. The event is held the Friday morning of the Street Machine Nationals and is a great way to kick off the SMN event weekend. You’ll have ample time to peruse the grounds of QA1’s new facilities and get an inside view of QA1’s operations and manufacturing facility.

The QA1 Open House features multiple guided tours throughout the company’s development and manufacturing center with stops along the route to explain the various processes and products at each station. Attendees can also enjoy refreshments and snacks as they ogle the hundreds of cars that line up in QA1’s parking lot. They will also have a chance at winning prizes and other goodies during their stay.

Immediately following the QA1 Open House, attendees can then join QA1’s #goDRIVEit Cruise to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to attend the 2024 Street Machine Nationals. Those who have preregistered for the Street Machine Nationals and picked up their registration packet Thursday night will have preferred entrance to the show as part of the cruise. If you have not preregistered, you are still welcome for the cruise, but will not be granted preferred entrance at the fairgrounds.

While at the Street Machine Nationals, attendees can also participate in the #goDRIVEit QA1 Autocross that will be held throughout the weekend on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds as part of the Street Machine Nationals event. Whether you’ve come every year, or will be joining for the first time, the QA1 Open House is a great way to get the SMN weekend off to a great start. Be sure to sign up for this FREE event and reserve your spot. You’ll be glad you did!