QA1’s “Get Out and #goDRIVEit Cruise” Hosts 400+ Drivers

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff May 07, 2020

Photos by Brandon Fluegge, courtesy of QA1.

What better way to social distance than to get in your car and drive? That’s exactly what over 400 performance vehicle owners did last Saturday, May 2nd, when QA1 hosted its first ever “Get Out and #goDRIVEit Cruise.” All drivers and their families remained in their own vehicles for the 100-mile cruise through the Minnesota River Valley.

All years, makes, and models were welcome, and they showed up in droves: motorcycles, sports cars like Porsches and Teslas, and of course, muscle cars. The idea was simply to get out, let the cars do the talking, and enjoy a beautiful 70-degree spring day of cruising in the sunshine. The scheduled route offered drivers beautiful views with winding roads alongside the river.

The QA1 staff planned rolling start times between 9:00 and 10:30 a.m. with plenty of stops. The idea was to allow drivers to move at their own pace, whether that was a leisurely drive or a spirited jaunt (adhering to local laws, of course).

Each vehicle had its photo taken in front of QA1’s new state-of-the-art facility, which opened this past January, before hitting the country roads through central Minnesota towards the Minnesota River Valley. There, it followed and crossed over the river, before turning cruisers back toward Lakeville.

“We designed the route to explore areas your GPS normally wouldn’t take you – there are so many fun roads to explore through the river valley,” said Dave Kass, QA1 Marketing Manager. “With so many car events on hold, this was a great way for people to get out and #goDRIVEit with hundreds of other enthusiasts.”

You can check out more photos of the cruise here!

Article Sources

QA1
https://www.qa1.net
(800) 721-7761

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies got her start in automotive media while studying at Rutgers University and eventually landed at Roush Performance outside of Detroit, where she now resides. She writes for various automotive outlets, works with rescue dogs, enjoys driving her Roush-charged Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox body Mustang race car, and is convinced that absolutely nothing in the world beats a sunny weekend at the track.
Read My Articles
 

