QA1’s goDRIVEit: 1968 Ford F-100 Is A Track Terror

QA1’s goDRIVEit series isn’t just for cars. Dig this resto-mod Ford F-100 that’s packed to the gills with some very heavy-hitting hardware. What started out as a project soon became an obsession and led owner, Franklin Watson to his Blue Oval, magnum opus. Whatever your project morphs into, just goDRIVEit!

Watson elaborates, “The 1968 Ford F-100 started out as just a hobby. Something that would take my mind off the pain of my unique form of arthritis. Something fun to cruise in, take to autocross races and some drag races, and take my daughter to school in. Little did I know that a whole new door was going to open when I started attending events like Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, HOT ROD Power Tour, and Motorama.

I attended my first Autocross event in April 2018 and learned a lot from other drivers where I beat the fastest truck by over a second at my last race of 2018. This motivated me to do some substantial upgrades this winter with a No Limit Engineering chassis, Forgeline wheels, Munssey Speed & Design carbon fiber panels, and QA1 MOD Series shocks. Now I have my sights set on attending the Ultimate Street Car Association event in Daytona this April and we hope our new MOD Series Shocks will help bring home the win!”

While Watson has gotten more into racing, he still loves just cruising in his truck around town and is a big advocate of QA1’s goDRIVEit page. Frank is just grateful for all the friends he has made along the way and to have a truck to enjoy this with. He says, “I drive it, I race it, and sometimes I break it, but that’s how it goes!”