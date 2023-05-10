Racing Byrds Final Autocross At Fontana Was One For The Ages

Robert Byrd started the Racing Byrds organization to give gearheads in Southern California an opportunity to enjoy top-tier autocross fun. The group regularly held events at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California on amazing courses. Unfortunately, with the sale of Auto Club Speedway, it meant that the Racing Byrds group would no longer have a place to hold events. We were able to catch the final Racing Byrds event at Auto Club Speedway and this video captures just how epic these gatherings were.