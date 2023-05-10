Racing Byrds Final Autocross At Fontana Was One For The Ages

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner May 10, 2023

Robert Byrd started the Racing Byrds organization to give gearheads in Southern California an opportunity to enjoy top-tier autocross fun. The group regularly held events at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California on amazing courses. Unfortunately, with the sale of Auto Club Speedway, it meant that the Racing Byrds group would no longer have a place to hold events. We were able to catch the final Racing Byrds event at Auto Club Speedway and this video captures just how epic these gatherings were.

brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Luigi Deriggi’s 1950 Mercury “Maximus” Wins The 2023 Ridler Award

Car Features

Luigi Deriggi’s 1950 Mercury “Maximus” Wins The 2023 Ridler Award

The 2023 Detroit Autorama Great 8

Event Coverage

The 2023 Detroit Autorama Great 8

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading