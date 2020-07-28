Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Scores A Custom 2020 Shelby GT500

By Steve Turner July 28, 2020

National Football League coaches know a thing or two about muscular performance and blinding speed. They have an eye for talent and a knack for making the most of it in the NFL. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has a new draft choice in his arsenal. He has accepted the key fob for a 2020 Shelby GT500 equipped with the Carbon Fiber Track Package option.

…The best thing I will ever own, next to my Super Bowl trophy. — Raiders Head Coach, Jon Gruden

“That is Henry Ruggs III horsepower right there,” Gruden enthused by comparing the Shelby wearing a Raiders logo with the team’s speedy first-round draft pick, a receiver who played at the University of Alabama.

There is no other 2020 Shelby GT500 color combo that Jon Gruden could drive than silver and black. In this case it is Iconic Silver with black stripes. The car features the coveted Carbon Fiber Track Package and is said to be the ninth such example constructed. (Photo Credit: Southern Nevada Ford Dealers)

With a penchant for high-flying offense and aggressive defense, the Raiders foster a passionate and loyal fanbase known as Raider Nation. The team and head coach Gruden recently relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, to play in the brand-new Allegiant Stadium. With his new ride, Coach Gruden won’t be late for practice or team meetings.

The Raiders have long lived by late owner Al Davis’ mantra, “Just Win Baby.” That spirit continues on Gruden’s vanity plate “JTWIN.”

He picked up this 760-horsepower deep threat at Ford Country in Henderson, Nevada, which is part of the dealer group representing the Official Vehicle of Raider Nation and is a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium. Friendly Ford, Gaudin Ford, Rush Truck Center, and Team Ford are the other dealers in the group.

Coach Gruden picked up his new ride at Ford Country in Henderson, Nevada.

“The Southern Nevada Ford Dealers couldn’t be more proud to welcome Coach Gruden to Las Vegas,” Steve Olliges, owner of Team Ford, said. “We hope he enjoys driving the Mustang and we look forward to seeing him lead the Las Vegas Raiders to many victories this season and for many years to come.”

The popular coach, known by the nickname Chucky because of his on-field scowl, certainly seemed excited about his new ride, saying it is “the best thing I will ever own, next to my Super Bowl trophy.”

