Ford Offers Wallet-Friendly Power Upgrade with Ranger/Bronco Tuning

robkinnan
By Rob Kinnan September 09, 2024

The Ranger has been a great vehicle for Ford’s sales since the bigger redesign came out several years ago (this author had a 2019 for a few years and loved it), and now Ford engineers have developed both better driveability and power for the Ranger and Bronco Raptor through new software calibration (aka ECU tuning).

Raptor tuning upgrades are available for 2024 Ranger Raptors and 2022-2024 Bronco Raptors for improved throttle response and an optimized shift schedule, and can be purchased using Ford Pass Rewards points for $825 for the Ranger, $500 for the Raptor Rally. Anyone who registers their vehicle and attends Raptor Rally, an exclusive one-day event near the Ford Performance Racing School in Fairfield, Utah, on Sept. 21, will receive a 20% off coupon good for the calibration tool and other eligible accessories at performanceparts.ford.com. Terms and conditions apply.

The Raptor Rally includes the vehicle, owner, and a guest for a one-day of off-road drive experiences, trail rides, expert workshops, meet and greets with pro off-road racers, hot lap chances, Ford news, exclusive giveaways, meals, and more. Register at FordRaptorRally.com. Or, the calibration can be purchased online and installed at a local dealer, as they meet Ford durability standards and are covered by a factory warranty.

The calibration for the 3.0 liter EcoBoost Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor takes the horsepower of the Ranger from 405 to 455 and torque jumps to 536 lb-ft from 430, while the Bronco goes from 440 lb-ft to 536 and horsepower from 418 to 455. That’s healthy for less than a grand and doesn’t require any bolt-on of parts!

Article Sources

Ford Performance Parts
https://performance.ford.com
(313) 248-9774

More Sources

Ford Performance Racing School
https://fordperformanceracingschool.com/en/
(435) 277-7333
robkinnan

About the author

Rob Kinnan

Rob Kinnan requires very little introduction. Many would recognize Rob from his days as the Editor of Hot Rod Magazine. He is a dyed-in-the-wool hot rodder and muscle car enthusiast, a road racing aficionado behind the wheel of his Factory Five roadster, and a hardcore NASCAR fan.
