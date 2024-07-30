Rare 1 Of 26 Boss 302R Goes Up For Sale

Ford has always produced a multitude of new Mustangs each year, but occasionally they release a model destined for track enthusiasts—one they know will be put to good use showcasing its handling abilities. These cars are typically defined by the letter R suffix. We’ve seen this with the 1993, 1995, and 2000 Cobra R. This tradition continued into the S197 era with the Boss 302R, and one such rarity has now hit the open market.

Built For Racing

Found on the Corner Ponies Facebook group, this 1 of 26 original Boss 302R built by Multimatic — a name that should ring a bell with the recent Mustang GTD introduction and several other Blue Oval vehicles donning the Multimatic placard. The car is fully equipped for track day duty and road racing at a moments notice.

The Boss 302R exterior is painted in brilliant red and white, adorned with Laguna Seca and Mustang Club of America graphics. The interior features minimalist amenities, including a roll cage, Sparco steering wheel, and a center console used as a control panel. The trunk now houses a fuel cell and a relocated battery, shifting the weight over the rear wheels. Needless to say, this horse has a racing pedigree that can handle Circuit of The Americas as well as Laguna Seca with ease, given the right driver behind the wheel.

Track Day Weapon

If you’re looking for your next track weapon or just want to own one of the best road racing Mustangs of the S197 era, you’d be hard-pressed to pass up on this one. It’s also an easy sell for the spouse, as it comes with a matching golf cart. Simply phrase it as buying a golf cart, with the Mustang just happening to come with it, and you’ll be out of the dog house. If interested, join the Corner Ponies Facebook group and message Jason Wood for more details.