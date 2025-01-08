Rare Low-Mile 1970 Shelby GT500 Hits the Auction Block

jameselkins
By James Elkins January 08, 2025

Few names have shaped the legacy and price of the Ford Mustang quite like “Shelby.” Beginning with the early units in 1965 and continuing through the decades, Carroll Shelby’s namesake added more than horsepower and handling. It elevated the Mustang’s value and transformed the average pony car into an automotive icon.

It is no surprise, then, that when a rare Shelby crosses the auction block, loyal Ford fans take notice. The latest to grace the virtual red carpet of Bring-a-Trailer has us not only watching closely, but also taking notes, despite owning one being far outside of our tax brackets. The latest find to pique our interest is a 1970 Shelby GT500!

1970 Shelby GT500

It is not every day you see a 1970 Shelby GT500, let alone one with less than 7,000 miles on the odometer!

Pushed Forward

In late 1969, Shelby had 380 extra fastbacks remaining. Instead of selling them as leftover units, they assigned them VINs as 1970 Shelby GT500 models. The original owner of this particular car purchased it in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and drove it for only six months, accumulating just 6,921 miles before putting it into storage. That changed when the original owner’s son-in-law acquired the car in 1982.

Equipped with a 428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet V8 under the hood paired with a manual transmission, this was a true driver’s car built for the track and streets.

Once in his care, the Wimbledon White beauty with a black interior was detailed and shown at the Shelby American Automobile Club Nationals in 1983 and 1986. Even after the son-in-law sold the car in 2003, having added only 58 more miles, the 1970 Shelby GT500 continued its winning streak, earning the Chairman’s Award in 2014 and the Indiana Shelby SAAC Award of Excellence in 2022.

Accolades aside, what makes this 1970 Shelby GT500 truly significant is its status as a time capsule. If you are in the market for a classic car that remains mostly untouched by nature and previous owners, with exceptionally low miles and a 428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet engine, you would be hard-pressed to find one in this condition. 

Alongside the iconic Shelby livery and signature touches, the 1970 Shelby GT500 comes equipped with a Traction-Lok limited-slip differential and center-exit exhaust outlets. It features 15-inch Shelby wheels, front disc brakes, and an interior with front bucket seats, a sport deck fold-down rear seat, and, of course, an AM radio for catching the local football game.

More Than Just Art

Although this 1970 Shelby GT500 has fewer miles than anyone would consider sane, you don’t have to keep it a garage queen. Fire up the classic V8, press the skinny pedal, and revel in the symphony of a Shelby GT500 drawing air through its ram-air intake into a four-barrel carburetor. Rumor has it that if the RPM climbs high enough, Carroll Shelby himself smiles from above.

1970 Shelby GT500

Shelby was thoughtful enough to design a stunning backside for the competition to admire, and the rear valance with center-exit exhaust on this low-mileage 1970 Shelby GT500 is no exception.

Article Sources

Shelby American
https://www.shelby.com
(310) 538-2914
Bring A Trailer
https://bringatrailer.com/
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

Loading