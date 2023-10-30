Performance enthusiasts and racers can dig into the Raybestos Powertrain website to learn about the specific enhanced friction clutch plate material, performance bands, and performance steels that best suit your needs.

From the performance product guide, you can learn more about:

GPZ FRICTION Clutch Plates

These plates greatly increase transmission performance and durability for heavy-duty vehicles, commercial vehicles, and high-stress driving. This state-of-the-art friction material far exceeds OE material to withstand high stress, high temperatures, and repeated cycling.

STAGE 1 Performance Frictions

Perfect for street-strip, tuner, and off-road performance applications, these frictions are affordable for those requiring a friction plate that can handle the demands that a stock tan or high-energy plate cannot. Stage-1 frictions are not limited to performance but enhance heavy-duty applications by increasing holding capacity and withstand higher temperatures.

GEN2 Blue Plate Special

Recommended for use in serious racing applications, these are the ultimate racing clutch for all types of racing in automatic transmissions. They feature an improved Raybestos-developed material that offers optimum shifting above standard racing clutches. It provides a positive engagement under high power conditions where all energy absorption is condensed into a very short time.

Kolene Steel

The Kolene steel clutch plates are used in enhanced performance rebuilds. Kolene is a salt bath nitriding—thermochemical diffusion process whereby ferrous parts are processed in molten salt with a specific nitrogen potential. This process enhances wear and fatigue resistance from 200- to 500 percent.

Pro-Series Bands

Today’s engines and transmissions are smaller and more powerful than ever. They require higher drum speeds, horsepower, loading, and energy absorption. These high-energy bands address high stress in small packages. Constructed of Kevlar fibers, solids, and resins that enhance band performance, these bands are the perfect upgrade for heavy-duty, towing, and high-performance rebuilds

Maxpak, ZPAK and TORQKIT

The same Raybestos engineering that goes into the individual clutches, steel plates, and bands are also combined into effective groups or “packs.” These clutch packs are Raybestos’ effort to replace your previous clutch pack assemblies.

MAXPAK Clutch-Packs

These packs are specifically designed with added capacity for street/strip, tuner, and off-road performance applications. The Raybestos Powertrain MAXPAK is ideal for any application with increased performance. Compared to OE designs, these Raybestos Stage 1 performance frictions and steel reaction plates can greatly improve the capabilities of your general performance automatic transmission rebuilds.

ZPAK

For enhanced performance rebuilds, the ZPAK is a patented, single-sided clutch system that outperforms OE in torque and heat capacity without coning. This ZPAK clutch pack design can reduce the overall size to a smaller and lighter assembly, offering higher thermal capacity. On existing designs, the single-sided plate can increase torque capacity and reduce core temperatures for a significant reduction in hot-spotting and greater clutch life. The ZPAK system exceeds OE by as much as 30 percent.

TORQKIT

Tow more weight and run harder with these enhanced performance clutch packs. With an improved shift feel, increased torque capacity, and smooth engagements, these drop-in kits feature Raybestos GPZ material combined with steel reaction plates. The TORQKIT provides reliability for high-stress diesel for towing combined with increased horsepower and torque.

Engineered for Varied Applications

Raybestos has long been an integral supplier to the automotive high-performance and racing industries. Their performance product lines handle high temperature and high-stress driving for enhanced performance, street-strip, heavy-duty towing, and serious applications.

For more information and technical specifications for their variety of premium friction materials, visit their performance products pages on the Raybestos Powertrain website.