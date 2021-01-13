RC Components Unveils New “Street King” Series SFI Street Wheels

By Andrew Wolf January 12, 2021

Popular drag racing and motorcycle wheel manufacturer, RC Components, has added to its street wheel lineup with the announcement of the all-new Street King series of wheels. These combine the striking looks of its drag-race wheels with the strong, durable construction of the forged Street Fighter series to handle the rigors of daily highway and street driving at a great price.

The Street King wheels feature many of the same design elements as RC’s Comp Series and Street Fighter wheels — including the one-piece construction and stylish all-black and eclipse finish options — but are produced through a “flow forming” casting process to increase strength via the chemical makeup of the aluminum. The final product exhibits many of the same properties of a forged wheel. The deep-dish design and clean machined accent lines give these wheels a top-of-the-line look at a more affordable price point. RC has put the Street King wheels through the rigorous SFI 15.1 and 15.2 testing processes to ensure safety.

“After we developed the Street Fighter series, we began talking about making a high-performance, cast street wheel,” says RC Components president, Rick Ball. “We wanted these to be able to handle all of the rigorous street testing, but also pass SFI certification. This is really geared to the high-performance street crowd, whether they drive it every day or it’s just a weekend warrior.”

The flow-formed cast wheels, according to Ball, have similar properties to a forged wheel, but the manufacturing process ensures ruggedness while minimizing cost to the end consumer versus fully forged.

“The front half of the wheel where the design is, is actually a standard casting,” Ball explains. “But in the rim-band area, there are rollers and tooling that stretches the aluminum and rolls it out to the rim band. Before processing, the backside of the rim is about 1-thick and 2-inches high, and we just start rolling that into the rim band to make a 10-inch wheel. That rolling process is changing the structure and the properties where the material is going all different ways, and that’s what makes it stronger. It’s like a tree log: if you set it up on its end and cut it to make firewood, it will split that way no problem. But if you lay it sideways and try to do it, you’re going to be there for a while. Aluminum has that same basic property, so if it’s one way it can be sliced — or bend and break in the case of a wheel. Rolling it to move all those lines different ways is like laying that log on its side where it’s hard to break it no matter which way you hit it.”

The Street King wheels will be available in a 17 x 5 front and a 17 x 10 rear, and every bolt pattern that is currently offered. Ball alluded to a likely addition of 18-inch fronts in the future for big brake kits, and if the market shows demand for it, a single-beadlock rear could be added, as well.

Article Sources

RC Components
https://shoprccomponents.com
(800) 360-0915

About the author

Andrew Wolf

Andrew has been involved in motorsports from a very young age. Over the years, he has photographed several major auto racing events, sports, news journalism, portraiture, and everything in between. After working with the Power Automedia staff for some time on a freelance basis, Andrew joined the team in 2010.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

2020 Product Showcase: It’s A Mod, Mod, Mod, Mod World With QA1

SEMA 2020: Livernois’ New MyCalibrator Tunes for F-150 and Mustang

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading