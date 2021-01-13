RC Components Unveils New “Street King” Series SFI Street Wheels

Popular drag racing and motorcycle wheel manufacturer, RC Components, has added to its street wheel lineup with the announcement of the all-new Street King series of wheels. These combine the striking looks of its drag-race wheels with the strong, durable construction of the forged Street Fighter series to handle the rigors of daily highway and street driving at a great price.

The Street King wheels feature many of the same design elements as RC’s Comp Series and Street Fighter wheels — including the one-piece construction and stylish all-black and eclipse finish options — but are produced through a “flow forming” casting process to increase strength via the chemical makeup of the aluminum. The final product exhibits many of the same properties of a forged wheel. The deep-dish design and clean machined accent lines give these wheels a top-of-the-line look at a more affordable price point. RC has put the Street King wheels through the rigorous SFI 15.1 and 15.2 testing processes to ensure safety.

“After we developed the Street Fighter series, we began talking about making a high-performance, cast street wheel,” says RC Components president, Rick Ball. “We wanted these to be able to handle all of the rigorous street testing, but also pass SFI certification. This is really geared to the high-performance street crowd, whether they drive it every day or it’s just a weekend warrior.”

The flow-formed cast wheels, according to Ball, have similar properties to a forged wheel, but the manufacturing process ensures ruggedness while minimizing cost to the end consumer versus fully forged.

“The front half of the wheel where the design is, is actually a standard casting,” Ball explains. “But in the rim-band area, there are rollers and tooling that stretches the aluminum and rolls it out to the rim band. Before processing, the backside of the rim is about 1-thick and 2-inches high, and we just start rolling that into the rim band to make a 10-inch wheel. That rolling process is changing the structure and the properties where the material is going all different ways, and that’s what makes it stronger. It’s like a tree log: if you set it up on its end and cut it to make firewood, it will split that way no problem. But if you lay it sideways and try to do it, you’re going to be there for a while. Aluminum has that same basic property, so if it’s one way it can be sliced — or bend and break in the case of a wheel. Rolling it to move all those lines different ways is like laying that log on its side where it’s hard to break it no matter which way you hit it.”

The Street King wheels will be available in a 17 x 5 front and a 17 x 10 rear, and every bolt pattern that is currently offered. Ball alluded to a likely addition of 18-inch fronts in the future for big brake kits, and if the market shows demand for it, a single-beadlock rear could be added, as well.