Some time ago, Cody Fordhl decided that his 1972 F-250 needed a little more punch under the hood than the factory-installed gasoline-fed mill delivered. So, like any true diesel enthusiast, he knew how to fix that problem. he had the fantastic idea to swap in a monstrous 7.3 Power Stroke Turbo Diesel out of a ’97 model truck. The building of his creation took a lot of time, but the time and money paid off with a one-of-a-kind 1972 F-250.

The engine bay is a work of art with the orange powder coating contrasting with the green and white two-tone paint job. The Power Stroke and ZF5 transmission look right at home in the old truck. Cody says, “The Power Stroke fits in this truck better than the engine that originally came out of it, and it’s a lot easier to work on .”

Cody custom-built the fuel system and added a billet wheel in the turbocharger, which connects to a 4-inch exhaust to let everyone hear the beautiful sound of the mighty 7.3. The Power Stroke is running strong with a JeliBuilt Performance Hyrda tuner and can achieve 16 to 18 mpg on the highway, whether it is towing or not. “The engine runs pretty well. I recently drove about 12 hours, which should be around 1,600 miles from northern California,” says Cody.

This 1972 F-250 High Boy conversion is rocking factory 16-inch wheels with 35-inch tires matched with a 4-inch lift. That combination makes for an aggressive but conservative look. Much like the body, the interior is untouched, but Cody plans on running Dakota Digital gauges and a Vintage Air A/C system in the future. Not having A/C is no fun, trust us.

Cody’s truck shows that all of the time, money, and sheer effort were well worth it. It’s not every day you see a ’72 Ranger with a 7.3 Power Stroke stuffed under the hood buzzing 1,600 miles to go to truck shows across the states. So, in summary, Cody turned his Average Joe Ford into a power player one-off diesel-powered truck that he built from the ground up.

