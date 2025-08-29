Revology’s Mustang Boss 429 Replica Rocks A Bespoke Interior

Revology Cars doesn’t build restomods. According to founder Tom Scarpello, what they’re doing is a complete re-engineering of classic cars for the modern world. Nowhere is that more obvious than inside the company’s new Mustang Boss 429 replica, where the team had to design and build an entire interior from scratch simply because what was available on the aftermarket couldn’t meet its incredibly high standards, which is detailed in the second installment of the company’s video series on the car.

The problem with building a car to a modern luxury standard is that old parts or ill-fitting replacements don’t quite cut it. That’s why Revology hired a team of designers with experience working for major car manufacturers. Their job was to create an interior that looked like a classic Boss but felt like a modern Bentley. Scarpello put it best when he said he wanted a car that looked like the Boss, “It has the craftsmanship, the materials, and the fit and finish of the Bentley.”

Making a 50-year-old design work as a potential daily driver meant making smart changes. The team designed a smaller, more ergonomic steering wheel, added modern power mirrors, and even engineered a removable cup holder that can fit a Yeti-sized mug. They completely rethought the back seat, eschewing the original rattling fold-down unit.

“To be honest, I’m not sure if anyone ever used them for what their intended purpose was,” Scarpello admitted. The new fixed rear seat created a cleaner look and, more importantly, allowed Revology to engineer in modern three-point safety belts, a huge upgrade for anyone wanting to carry passengers in their Mustang Boss 429.

Every detail in the cabin is designed for an owner who is actually going to drive their car. These aren’t meant to be museum pieces locked away in a garage. As Scarpello said, the people who buy his cars are the ones who want to get out and use them. The final product isn’t a clone of a ’69 Boss; it’s a modern luxury car that just happens to look like one of the most iconic muscle cars ever built.