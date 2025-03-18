Roadster Shop Details Its Ground-Breaking Fox Chassis Upgrade

For Fox Mustang fans, the idea of an updated chassis was once just a dream. However, thanks to Roadster Shop, an outfit known for its high-end chassis work, there is now a fully bolt-in chassis replacement for 1979-1993 Mustangs that you can install without hacking up your floor pan.

For years, seriously upgrading your Fox Mustang’s handling and performance meant bolstering the factory unibody and upgrading the factory hardware with direct replacement parts. However, as Roadster Shop explains, “There is no full chassis platform for the Fox-bodies.” Until the company created one…

Roadster Shop engineered this new SPEC chassis for street-performance vehicles and DIY builders who want a badass street machine. Even drag racers running a notchback might want to take a look.

The stance is dialed in. Roadster Shop designed it to sit low — about 7 inches from the ground to the pinch weld — and to accommodate some serious rubber. You can run a 255 tire up front, and with mini-tubs, a whopping 345 in the back. “We’ve been able to achieve what I feel like is the ideal ride stance…” the company’s video explains.

Up front, it’s all about handling. The optimized suspension geometry maximizes camber gain, so the tires stay glued to the road in corners. Roadster Shop deployed its forged-aluminum knuckles, and it all bolts up to modern Corvette hubs. “This suspension is all about optimal camber gain,” the video explained.

Engine-wise, you’ve got options. Coyote, small-block Ford, Godzilla – they all fit. The small-block Ford even drops right into the factory location. “If you were to basically take all your engine components out from your Fox body and put them right back in they would go right back in the same position,” the video elaborates, which is a big deal for anyone swapping from an existing setup.

Forget hacking up your floor for exhaust, either. Roadster Shop designed the chassis for a full 3-inch system, tucked up nice and tight. “We notched the 9-inch housing in the center so you can get 3-inch exhaust up and over the rear.”

And, surprisingly, the whole setup is lighter than stock. “All the OEM components combined weighed about 650 pounds,” the video proclaims. “…Our chassis…weighed about 10 pounds less than that.”

The Fox platform is synonymous with affordable performance and endless customization. The new bolt-in SPEC chassis from Roadster Shop takes that to a whole new level, opening up possibilities that were previously only available to high-end custom shops.