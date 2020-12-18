If you’re like us, you typically wind up scurrying around on Christmas Eve trying to fill in those gaps on your Christmas shopping list. Thankfully, for those enthusiasts in your life, you can still get them some awesome stocking stuffers while putting a few greenbacks back into your wallet!

We spoke with the folks at Ron Francis Wiring and they mentioned having a special Christmas sale this year. Of course, while the entire Ron Francis staff will be home enjoying the holidays, they’ve instructed their elves (website servers) to do the math heavy-lifting, so you have TWO ways to save. First, the details.

Ron Francis Wiring’s special Christmas sale makes use of the extra-long, three-day weekend over the Christmas holiday. Ron Francis will give you 10% off your order if you order between 3:00 PM Eastern time on Thursday 12/24, and 8:00 AM on Monday 12/28 Eastern time. So, from the time they shut the lights off on Thursday until they come back in on Monday morning, any orders slid under the door (electronically, of course) and collected by their elves will receive 10% off!

What’s more, any purchases over $100 will also receive free shipping (lower 48 states only). Ron Francis hasn’t forgotten about you folks in Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, and its International customers — you can get up to a $34.95 discount to help with shipping costs. You’ll not only save on some great wiring products from Ron Francis but if your order exceeds $100, you can also have it shipped free! The only thing better would be having the main elf himself hand-deliver it, but as we all know, he’s kinda busy this time of year.

Thanks to Ron Francis, you can turn those awkward moments on the couch listening to aunt Margaret and uncle Lou debate which episode of Lawrence Welk is their favorite, into productive garage-time. Even while you sit there amidst the angst digesting turkey! Check out the Ron Francis website and be sure to stuff your stocking to get all the goodies you crave at a great price.