ROUSH Revs Up The Ranger With Performance From Turnpike To Trail

While fans of Ford’s Ranger heralded the return of the compact pickup, enthusiasts will always want a bit more performance and style. To that end, ROUSH Performance continues its tradition of offering enhanced versions of Ford vehicles, including a robust line of revved-up pickups; The latest of which is the 2022 ROUSH Ranger.
“The Ranger platform has quickly become one our most popular trucks models,” said Jack Roush Jr. “We’re proud to offer the Ranger with improved styling cues and performance, properly equipping it to perform better on nearly any terrain.”
While the truck gains a 50-state-legal, 304-stainless exhaust system that enhances engine output and sound in all environments, most of its upgrades are designed to enhance off-road performance. ROUSH Performance revamped the Ranger suspension. Among those upgrades are FOX coilover shocks that deliver 2 inches of lift in front, which helps make room for the 32-inch General Tire Grabber A/TX all-terrain tires mounted on ROUSH 18-inch satin black wheels.
If a more rugged Ranger sounds like your kind of pickup, you can build and price a 2022 ROUSH Ranger, which starts at $13,250 on top of the price of a 2022 Ford Ranger XLT, right here. These trucks do carry a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.
2022 ROUSH Ranger Upgrades
Standard Package Components
ROUSH Grille with Dual LED Light Bars
Painted Fender Flares with Integrated Lighting
ROUSH Performance Suspension
ROUSH Dual Tip Cat-Back Exhaust System
18-Inch Satin Black ROUSH Wheels
32-Inch General Tire Grabber ATX All-Terrain Tires
ROUSH Fender Heat Extractors
Premium ROUSH Leather Interior
ROUSH Gauge Cluster
Serialized Interior Badge
ROUSH Floor Liners by WeatherTech
ROUSH Graphics Package
Red Tow Hooks
ROUSH Tailgate Badge
Locking Lug Nuts
ROUSH Hitch Cover
ROUSH Key Fobs
Optional Upgrades
Rocker Graphic Upgrade
Upper Side Stripe Graphic Upgrade
ROUSH Console Vault
ROUSH Rear Seat Vault
ROUSH Off-Road Utility Kit