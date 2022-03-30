ROUSH Revs Up The Ranger With Performance From Turnpike To Trail

While fans of Ford’s Ranger heralded the return of the compact pickup, enthusiasts will always want a bit more performance and style. To that end, ROUSH Performance continues its tradition of offering enhanced versions of Ford vehicles, including a robust line of revved-up pickups; The latest of which is the 2022 ROUSH Ranger.

“The Ranger platform has quickly become one our most popular trucks models,” said Jack Roush Jr. “We’re proud to offer the Ranger with improved styling cues and performance, properly equipping it to perform better on nearly any terrain.”

While the truck gains a 50-state-legal, 304-stainless exhaust system that enhances engine output and sound in all environments, most of its upgrades are designed to enhance off-road performance. ROUSH Performance revamped the Ranger suspension. Among those upgrades are FOX coilover shocks that deliver 2 inches of lift in front, which helps make room for the 32-inch General Tire Grabber A/TX all-terrain tires mounted on ROUSH 18-inch satin black wheels.

If a more rugged Ranger sounds like your kind of pickup, you can build and price a 2022 ROUSH Ranger, which starts at $13,250 on top of the price of a 2022 Ford Ranger XLT, right here. These trucks do carry a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.