ROUSH Revs Up The Ranger With Performance From Turnpike To Trail

steveturner
By Steve Turner March 30, 2022

While fans of Ford’s Ranger heralded the return of the compact pickup, enthusiasts will always want a bit more performance and style. To that end, ROUSH Performance continues its tradition of offering enhanced versions of Ford vehicles, including a robust line of revved-up pickups; The latest of which is the 2022 ROUSH Ranger.

“The Ranger platform has quickly become one our most popular trucks models,” said Jack Roush Jr. “We’re proud to offer the Ranger with improved styling cues and performance, properly equipping it to perform better on nearly any terrain.”

ROUSH Ranger

In addition to its performance upgrades, the 2022 ROUSH Ranger features many styling enhancements, including a ROUSH grille with dual LED light bars, Magnetic Gray fender flares with integrated accent lighting, custom red tow hooks, and heat-extracting fender vent badges. (Photo Credit: ROUSH Performance)

While the truck gains a 50-state-legal, 304-stainless exhaust system that enhances engine output and sound in all environments, most of its upgrades are designed to enhance off-road performance. ROUSH Performance revamped the Ranger suspension. Among those upgrades are FOX coilover shocks that deliver 2 inches of lift in front, which helps make room for the 32-inch General Tire Grabber A/TX all-terrain tires mounted on ROUSH 18-inch satin black wheels.

The key upgrades on the ROUSH Ranger improve the suspension and grip, but the truck also features several other styling and performance enhancements (see sidebar).

If a more rugged Ranger sounds like your kind of pickup, you can build and price a 2022 ROUSH Ranger, which starts at $13,250 on top of the price of a 2022 Ford Ranger XLT, right here. These trucks do carry a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.

2022 ROUSH Ranger Upgrades

Standard Package Components

ROUSH Grille with Dual LED Light Bars

Painted Fender Flares with Integrated Lighting

ROUSH Performance Suspension

ROUSH Dual Tip Cat-Back Exhaust System

18-Inch Satin Black ROUSH Wheels

32-Inch General Tire Grabber ATX All-Terrain Tires

ROUSH Fender Heat Extractors

Premium ROUSH Leather Interior

ROUSH Gauge Cluster

Serialized Interior Badge

ROUSH Floor Liners by WeatherTech

ROUSH Graphics Package

Red Tow Hooks

ROUSH Tailgate Badge

Locking Lug Nuts

ROUSH Hitch Cover

ROUSH Key Fobs

Optional Upgrades

Rocker Graphic Upgrade

Upper Side Stripe Graphic Upgrade

ROUSH Console Vault

ROUSH Rear Seat Vault

ROUSH Off-Road Utility Kit

Article Sources

Roush Performance
https://www.roushperformance.com/
(800) 597-6874
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

