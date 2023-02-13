Roush Unleashes 2023 F-150 Loaded With Off-Road Prowess

Roush Performance is a household name in the automotive world. However, if you live under a rock or are new to the performance industry, allow us to elaborate. This American automotive company specializes in engineering high-performance vehicles and vehicle parts. The company was founded in 1995 by Jack Roush, a racing enthusiast, and successful businessman, and is based in Livonia, Michigan.

The company is best known for its aftermarket performance parts and upgrades for Ford vehicles, including the Mustang, F-150, and Raptor. It also offers complete vehicles engineered and built by Roush, including the Roush Mustang and F-150. These vehicles come with various performance upgrades and custom styling and are designed for drivers who want a high-performance vehicle

In addition to its work with Ford vehicles, it has also been involved in motorsports, including NASCAR and IMSA racing. The company has a long history of success in these competitions, and its racing efforts have helped to further establish its reputation as a leading performance automaker.

Roush is known for its commitment to engineering and building high-performance vehicles and parts that offer increased power, handling, and style for 2023. Their motto is no different. That said, it’s no surprise that the new 2023 Roush F-150 has all of the latest off-road technology and goodies equipped. The special F-150 boasts a full coilover suspension setup and wide fenders that give the 2023 truck a very menacing stance. For more clearance off-road, the factory wheels get swapped out for 20-inch Iridium Gray wheels with 33-inch General Tire Grabber A/TX tires.

The Roush F-150 will start as a factory 302A XLT or 502A Lariat Ford F-150 chassis. You can choose between 11 exterior color options, including all-new colors like Avalanche Grey, Area 51 Blue, and Hot Pepper Red Metallic. The XLT chassis will receive two-tone gray and black premium leather seating. The Lariat packages will feature an all-black matching leather interior with Vintage Carmine accents. The Roush Premium Leather Package has an embroidered company logo on the headrest and subtle square “R” and American flag tags. Along with a list of other options you can have put on, such as an active exhaust system, graphics, and a lot more unique options. Another awesome feature of the 2023 Roush F-150 is the standard Roush’s 3-year and 36,000-mile warranty.

The 2023 Roush F-150 starts at $19,000 above the original purchase price. For more information on the ultimate off-road machine, please visit Roushperformance.com or contact your local Roush dealer.