When picking up a new car and trying to enjoy those precious new experiences as much as possible, it helps to simplify the first steps of the modification process. If there’s a straightforward package that addresses the factory suspension-related setbacks without draining funds or worsening road manners, there’s no chance an owner will lose enthusiasm for their new purchase. For curious but cautious owners of the 2015-2020 Mustang S550, Pedders has released the SportsRyder Suspension Kit which does just that.

For those without the background in suspension tuning, selecting individual aftermarket parts is sometimes a frustrating process which sours the first stages of the ownership experience. In this case, there’s none of that. A matched set of Pedders’ SportsRyder gas struts, lowered coil springs, bump stops, boot kits, and strut mounts are designed to work together and complement the remainder of the OE suspension components. Making improvements which are easily understood is the aim here.

In addition to absorbing bumps, improving control over the platform, and helping maintain a reasonable level of NVH (Noise Vibration Harshness), the kit is easily installed. The parts all fit with the OE S550 components (EcoBoost, V6 and GT), and it includes all the parts needed for installation, including lubricant, and high quality bushings.

The stiffer yet still compliant springs are key to maintaining ride quality, with rates that measure 184 lb/in front and 806 lb/in rear. A little over 1 inch (30mm to be exact) of drop is provided for a more aggressive stance without scraping on every driveway or massively impacting the suspension travel.

For the driver interested in tuning their S550’s handling, the kit does offers a mild amount of adjustment. The swaybars, measuring 35mm (hollow) in front and 25mm (solid) in the rear, can sharpen turn-in, improve vehicle stability, and reduce body roll. A driver can find their desired amount of understeer or oversteer with a few configurations of these bars’ settings, yet their simplicity prevents an ill-handling situation or a balance which isn’t easily reversible. Perhaps best of all, you can feel assured that they will match the spring rates of the lowering springs.

Obviously, this introductory kit offers a straightforward next step for the owner interested in exploring the potential of their S550, and this isn’t a comprehensive suspension overhaul or a kit designed for the dedicated track car. For many, this is more than enough, and for some, this is precisely what they’re after. To find the potential of a mostly stock S550 without sacrificing time, money, and road comfort is ideal, since it illuminates the Mustang’s potential without leaving the owner confused and frustrated. It allows the two to grow together, and as the owner’s understanding of the car improves, they can add more to suit their needs. No need to complicate the honeymoon.