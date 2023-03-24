Saleen Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Limited SA-40 Edition

They say memory is the second thing to go, but to a Ford lover who spent time in the ‘80s, general knowledge of Fox Body Mustangs usually remains in our head. In the early days of the Fox Body, a new contender had entered the market with race car driver and vehicle builder Steve Saleen at the helm. The company was outfitting Fox Body Mustangs unlike people had seen before with wheel, graphic, and bodywork packages. It hurts to think about it, but that was 40 years ago. Saleen has remained in the forefront of all things Ford since, and is now introducing the latest SA-40 Edition.

The SA-40 Edition will be limited to only 10 units and be finished in Speedlab Yellow. The car will feature black and white accents throughout the 40th anniversary interior with an all-new Saleen designed tonneau cover with carbon-fiber hoops. The SA-40 Speedster shares the same genetics as the Saleen 302 Black Label convertible which hosts 800 ponies under the hood. The SA-40 package extends past the aesthetics and includes SA-40 exclusive wheels, Racecraft suspension, and Saleen brakes.

We really wanted to make the SA-40 special, and I think we have by creating the best looking and highest performing Saleen Mustang to date. Steve Saleen.

The first Saleen SA-40 won’t be going to the auction though, as Saleen has decided to use it to benefit cancer research through the Cruise for a Cause sweepstakes. The Cruise for a Cause gives enthusiasts a chance to win it through the use of donation. So, if swinging $142,000 isn’t in the cards for you, then check out Cruise for a Cause.

While people will often have a midlife crisis when turning 40, for Saleen it looks like their limited production packages keep looking better and better. Congratulations on continuing to provide a unique approach to Mustangs for enthusiast. We look forward to many more years of your cars roaming the streets and shows.