Saleen’s Big Oly Bronco Is A Legend Reborn For Off-Road Domination

evanderespolong
By Evander Long December 06, 2024

Saleen Automotive, famous for its high-performance muscle cars, took things to a new level with the release of the company’s new Bronco Big Oly. This limited-edition off-road SUV is an homage to Parnelli Jones’ iconic 1971-72 Baja 1000-winning Bronco, combining classic desert racing heritage with modern technology.

Saleen Bronco "Big Oly"

The Bronco Big Oly’s engine is a Saleen-calibrated, 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine delivering 375 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. All that power is fed to the wheels through a capable drivetrain, and a Saleen Racecraft mid-travel suspension system with BVS technology and a unique five-link design that allows it to achieve high-speed off-road capability. There are also a massive 37-inch BFGoodrich tires that provide the grip needed to conquer challenging terrains.

Saleen Bronco "Big Oly"

The Saleen grille and its dual-vent heat extractor hood enhance the airflow and cooling of the engine. It has customized front and rear fenders with integrated vents contributing to that aggressive look and overall functionality. There’s also a high-downforce rear wing inspired by desert racing, which adds stability when speeding.

The KC HiLites also see to it that the visibility in low-light conditions is spot on. They also installed a rear exit exhaust system that delivers improved performance and adds a distinctive Saleen roar.

Saleen Bronco "Big Oly"

The interior of the Big Oly Bronco is driver-focused. Saleen’s premium leather seats with Alcantara suede inserts offer comfort and support. An Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with body-color accents adds a touch of sportiness.

Saleen offers two striking color schemes, one of which is a limited-edition version based on the Olympia Beer livery reminiscent of Jones’ original race truck. The company will also offer a range of custom Saleen Colorlab colors.

Saleen Bronco "Big Oly"

It’s more than a nostalgic nod. The Saleen Bronco Big Oly combines off-road heritage with modern engineering in an aesthetically pleasing package that should appeal to modern enthusiasts and those who appreciate the heritage it celebrates.

Pricing has not been announced yet, but this Big Oly edition surely will be one of those hotly pursued collector models and off-road adventure vehicle seekers. Orders can be placed through Saleen dealerships nationwide or on the Saleen website.

Article Sources

Saleen
https://saleen.com
(800) 888-8945

More Stories

10 Favorite Fords From The 25th Anniversary LMR Cruise-In

Car Shows

10 Favorite Fords From The 25th Anniversary LMR Cruise-In

Saleen’s Big Oly Bronco Is A Legend Reborn For Off-Road Domination

News

Saleen’s Big Oly Bronco Is A Legend Reborn For Off-Road Domination

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading