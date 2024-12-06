Saleen’s Big Oly Bronco Is A Legend Reborn For Off-Road Domination

Saleen Automotive, famous for its high-performance muscle cars, took things to a new level with the release of the company’s new Bronco Big Oly. This limited-edition off-road SUV is an homage to Parnelli Jones’ iconic 1971-72 Baja 1000-winning Bronco, combining classic desert racing heritage with modern technology.

The Bronco Big Oly’s engine is a Saleen-calibrated, 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine delivering 375 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. All that power is fed to the wheels through a capable drivetrain, and a Saleen Racecraft mid-travel suspension system with BVS technology and a unique five-link design that allows it to achieve high-speed off-road capability. There are also a massive 37-inch BFGoodrich tires that provide the grip needed to conquer challenging terrains.

The Saleen grille and its dual-vent heat extractor hood enhance the airflow and cooling of the engine. It has customized front and rear fenders with integrated vents contributing to that aggressive look and overall functionality. There’s also a high-downforce rear wing inspired by desert racing, which adds stability when speeding.

The KC HiLites also see to it that the visibility in low-light conditions is spot on. They also installed a rear exit exhaust system that delivers improved performance and adds a distinctive Saleen roar.

The interior of the Big Oly Bronco is driver-focused. Saleen’s premium leather seats with Alcantara suede inserts offer comfort and support. An Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with body-color accents adds a touch of sportiness.

Saleen offers two striking color schemes, one of which is a limited-edition version based on the Olympia Beer livery reminiscent of Jones’ original race truck. The company will also offer a range of custom Saleen Colorlab colors.

It’s more than a nostalgic nod. The Saleen Bronco Big Oly combines off-road heritage with modern engineering in an aesthetically pleasing package that should appeal to modern enthusiasts and those who appreciate the heritage it celebrates.

Pricing has not been announced yet, but this Big Oly edition surely will be one of those hotly pursued collector models and off-road adventure vehicle seekers. Orders can be placed through Saleen dealerships nationwide or on the Saleen website.