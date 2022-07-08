Save 15% On Select SCT Products During The Independence Day Sale

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner July 08, 2022

We’re more than halfway through the year, and that means Christmas is coming soon, so why not treat yourself to some horsepower goodies? SCT is here to make that easier by extending its Independence Day sale through July 10th on the X4 Performance Programmer, BDX Performance Programmer, Livewire TS+ Performance Programmer, the Livewire Vision Performance Monitor, the Burst Throttle Booster, and the Eliminator Switch Chip. This is an instant 15% discount on all of these products.

These SCT products each have the ability to greatly improve the performance of your car or truck. The calibration devices are extremely user-friendly, so you don’t have to have in-depth knowledge of tuning to use them. You’ll find plenty of great instructional videos on SCT’s website that can walk you through how to use each product. SCT’s products don’t alter your vehicle permanently either, so you can put it back to stock form if needed.

But wait, there’s more! If you use the PUNCH15 code at checkout you can save an additional 15% on SCT merchandise, and collectibles. That means you can score some horsepower for your vehicle, AND get some swag for a loved one all in one place.

Now, there is a time limit on this offer and the expiration date is July 10th. You need to act now if you want to get in on all of these great deals being offered by SCT. Information about each of the calibration products and the discount itself can be found right here on SCT’s website.

