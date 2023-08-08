Save Space With PROFORM’s Slim-Fit Radiator System

A cooling system can chew up a lot of space under the hood of your vehicle. The lack of space can impact how you route your accessories, and how well the cooling system will perform. PROFORM’s Slim-Fit Radiator System is a great all-in-one solution for solving your cooling system packaging issues under the hood of your ride.

The Slim-Fit Radiator System combines the radiator, shroud, and fan all into one package that’s just 4” thick. PROFORM was able to create this slim system by turning the fan motor around so it’s integrated into the core of the radiator. This new hybrid core uses both traditional dual 1” tubes, along with full core width extruded tubes. This system works with PROFORM’s high-performance fan blades and shroud to improve and increase cooling capacity.

PROFORM put a lot of thought into the design of the Slim-Fit Radiator System. Each unit comes with an adjustable thermostat, wiring harness, and radiator cap. That saves you, the end user, time since you don’t have to try and find parts to finish the installation. The Slim-Fit Radiator System also comes with a five-plate transmission cooler, and a high-capacity overflow tube with a billet filler neck. PROFORM offers the Slim-Fit Radiator System as a direct-fit option for numerous Chevy, Mopar, and Ford applications. You can also buy a universal fit system for your specific application.

If you want to free up some space under the hood of your vehicle the Slim-Fit Radiator System should be on your radar. You can learn more about the Slim-Fit Radiator System and see if there’s a unit for your specific vehicle right here on PROFORM’s website.