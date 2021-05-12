Schoneck, Cynergy Team To Develop First-Ever Carbon Fox-Body Mustang

Ford’s venerable and iconic Fox-body Mustang, built from 1978 through 1993, has been unequivocally the most successful and popular single vehicle platform for drag racing in the sport’s history. But, amazingly, the unmistakable appearance of the third-generation Ford pony car has never before served as inspiration for a dedicated Pro Modified/Pro Stock-style composite body from the ground-up — as has virtually all other generations of the Mustang — instead standing on its own as a more-than-capable platform in other genres of the sport. That is, until now.

Two of the leading composite manufacturers in the racing and enthusiast space, Cynergy Composites and Schoneck Composites, announced last week they are teaming up to bring the very first 1993 Fox-body Mustang GT Pro Mod body to the market. This long-awaited body will fit a wide range of popular classes, from Pro Modified and similar categories in the PDRA and elsewhere, to Top Sportsman, Competition Eliminator, Super Gas, and others.

Derived from the same computer model and baseline dimensions of Cynergy’s popular C7 Corvette, the Fox-body is 3D CAD designed; CFD Airflow analysis has been used to maximize the aerodynamic ‘coefficient of drag’ prior to cutting the CNC machined master patterns. Standing on a 100.5-inch wheelbase from the factory, these bodies will stand on a longer 112-113-inch footprint, with a 45-inch front overhang, will sport 36-inches of rear tire clearance, and will have a low 26-inch rear deck/spoiler height from the racing surface to get the wing down and out of the air.

Tim Hodgins of Cynergy Composites and Dan Schoneck recently joined forces on an all-carbon fiber Ford GT road racing track car project and quickly realized they shared the passion to ‘push the envelope’ and develop innovative products the drag racing industry needs.

Said Hodgins of the partnership: “Dan and his team at Schoneck Composites have the Ford market covered in drag racing with their available products and no one is more connected and respected within the Ford community. Dan is an ideal partner on this collaboration as his social media contacts stretch around the globe. Combine that with Cynergy’s growing internal capabilities for Computer Design, CNC machining and advanced composites manufacturing, and we have a very solid alignment of resources and talent.”

“Tim and I are going to work on many more projects together to bring to the Mustang composites racing market in the future here,” Schoneck added.

​​​​​A toughened carbon-fiber epoxy body, weighing 65 lbs., and matching spoiler kit will be priced at $17,500. Customers who pre-pay Schoneck will get in on the list for the first 10 bodies, while those issuing a 25-percent deposit will get on the list for numbers 11 and beyond. The first body is expected by Q4 of this year.