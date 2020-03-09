Score $100 Gift Card Rebate On Yokohama Apex Tires Through March

By Rob Krider March 08, 2020

All tires have these traits in common: they are round, made of rubber, and cost money. Personally, I hate spending money on tires, but if you want performance, it comes at a price. As a car guy, I love performance. So, when it’s time for new donuts, I just get out my wallet and bear the costs for speed.

The good news is, during the month of March, Yokohama is offering a $100 rebate in the form of a gift card if you order four Advan tires through this link: https://yokohamatire.com/promotions.

Yokohama Advan V601 tires have been designed for maximum performance with a reasonable wear rate. Yokohama is so convinced the tires will last they include a 25,000-mile warranty.

Built upon the legacy of Yokohama’s iconic Ultra High Performance (UHP) tires such as the A008, AVS Intermediate, AVS Sport, and ADVAN Sport V105, the Apex offers enhanced wet and dry performance, while providing a refined experience for a wide range of sports cars, high-end performance vehicles, and American muscle cars.

“The Apex is our flagship performance tire,” said Alan Holtschneider, Yokohama’s director of marketing. “It’s been honored by SEMA with a Best New Tire runner-up award and just won a 2020 iF Design Award. With the March rebate promotion, consumers can experience a new set of Apex tires and get rewarded with a $100 prepaid gift card.”

Joe Bacal conducted a thorough review of the Yokohama Advan V601 tire on a Dodge Challenger for TURNology.

Joe Bacal put the Yokohama Advan Apex V601 through some hard trials when he ran a fresh set on a big Dodge Challenger. He loved the way the tires responded, both while he was running fast through the canyons, and during a tight autocross event. Check out the video here.

We have been putting Yokohama Advan tires through the paces by running them on our “Way of the FiST” project Ford Fiesta ST car. (Photo: Anthony Topalian)

Bacal was so happy with his tire test that we decided to use some Yokohama Advans on our “Way of the FiST” Ford Fiesta ST project car. Ever since the FiST has been rolling on Yokohama Advan tires, it has consistently destroyed lap times at each autocross we attended, winning every SCCA H Street class event it has entered. It also finished second out of 89 competitors using the PAX index for overall times — not too shabby. You can check out the Fiesta Yokohama tire test here.

The outer large-tread-block design of the Yokohama Advan Apex V601 gives a lot of contact patch to the outer edge of the tire providing great initial turn-in with the steering. The solid center rib offers high-speed stability.

If you are thinking about getting some new rubber, the month of March is as good as any to save $100 from Yokohama and get some sticky tires on your ride. Check out the promotion at https://yokohamatire.com/promotions.

Article Sources

Yokohama
https://www.yokohamatire.com
(800) 722-9888

About the author

Rob Krider

Rob Krider will race absolutely anything. He is a multi-national champion racing driver and is also the author of the novel, Cadet Blues.
Read My Articles
 

