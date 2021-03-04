SCT’s Spring Rebate Launches March 16th!

It’s almost time for SCT’s annual spring rebate program!

The end-user SCT rebate provides buyers up to $50 in prepaid VISA gift cards with the purchase of any new SCT performance tuner or monitor through official retailers. This includes its GTX Performance tuner and monitor ($50), BDX ($45), X4 ($40), and Livewire TS+ ($40) programmers, along with Livewire Vision monitors ($40).

After purchase, consumers can visit the SCT website to complete the rebate claim form.

The rebate period runs from March 16th through April 24, 2021, and marks the perfect time to get your new programmer or monitor for the warm weather ahead and save a few dollars in the process!