SCT’s Spring Rebate Launches March 16th!

By Andrew Wolf March 04, 2021

It’s almost time for SCT’s annual spring rebate program!

The end-user SCT rebate provides buyers up to $50 in prepaid VISA gift cards with the purchase of any new SCT performance tuner or monitor through official retailers. This includes its GTX Performance tuner and monitor ($50), BDX ($45), X4 ($40), and Livewire TS+ ($40) programmers, along with Livewire Vision monitors ($40).

After purchase, consumers can visit the SCT website to complete the rebate claim form.

The rebate period runs from March 16th through April 24, 2021, and marks the perfect time to get your new programmer or monitor for the warm weather ahead and save a few dollars in the process!

More Sources

SCT Performance
https://www.sctflash.com
(407) 776-2667

About the author

Andrew Wolf

Andrew has been involved in motorsports from a very young age. Over the years, he has photographed several major auto racing events, sports, news journalism, portraiture, and everything in between. After working with the Power Automedia staff for some time on a freelance basis, Andrew joined the team in 2010.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Jordan Performance’s Simple Turbo 2020 Mustang GT Crushes 1,000 RWHP

Video: 673 Cubic Inch Ford Hemi Makes 1,300+ HP On Engine Dyno

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading