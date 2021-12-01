Secure Yourself With Moroso’s New Seat Belt Mounting Plates

By Brian Wagner December 01, 2021

Your racecar project is going to be unique based on how you’re going to race the car and what parts you’ve selected. Seat belts definitely have to be mounted in a specific way so they’re safe and will fit inside your vehicle. Moroso’s new bolt-on and snap-in seat belt race harness mounting plates make adding racing seat belts to your project much easier.

Safety gear, like seat belts, must be installed correctly so it can do its job in case of a crash. If you’re worried about not fabricating a mount properly for your belts, the Moroso mounting plates will eliminate that fear. The plates are really versatile since they can be installed on either side of a vehicle’s floor pan or transmission tunnel. Each plate is made from 12-gauge steel that has the mount welded to it.

After you’ve drilled a 1/2-inch hole in the floor or tunnel for the mount to fit through, you just need to tighten the included hardware to finalize the mounting plate’s position. With the plate set into place, you can weld it to your vehicle, and that’s it — you now have the perfect mounting point for your belts. The mounting plates for the bolt-on plate come with a 7/16-inch bolt and spacer that let you raise the hardware off the vehicle’s floor so it can be properly positioned.  The snap-in style plate just requires the eyelet to be screwed into position after the plate is secured.

If you’re interested in learning more about these mounting plates you can visit Moroso’s website right here.

Article Sources

Moroso Performance Products
https://moroso.com/
(203) 453-6571

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. When Brian is not writing, you can find him at the track as a crew chief, doing freelance photography, or beating on his nitrous-fed 2000 Trans Am.
Read My Articles
 

